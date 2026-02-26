AAD 2026: Sajan John on the health of coral reefs along the Indian coastline

India’s coral reefs are under pressure from rising ocean temperatures and global bleaching events — but how are they really doing?

In this conversation from the Anil Agarwal Dialogue 2026, Sajan John, a coral reef expert from the Wildlife Trust of India, explains the current health of India’s reefs, why their unique mix of branching and boulder corals makes them relatively resilient, and how recent bleaching events compare to global crises like those seen in the Great Barrier Reef.