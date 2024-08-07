Cloudburst in Kashmir’s Ganderbal increases fears among residents about rising extreme weather events

Are extreme weather incidents on the rise in Jammu and Kashmir? That question is being asked in the wake of a cloudburst in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on August 4, which led to extensive damage to property, though no lives were lost.

The cloudburst occurred late on the night of August 4 in the Kangan and Padbal villages of the district. Many houses in the two villages were damaged and vehicles buried under debris in the subsequent flood that followed the cloudburst.

“Late that night, flood water and debris started entering the houses after the cloudburst in Kangan and Padbal villages of Cherban area, after which many villagers spent the night outside their houses. People’s fields have been washed away and drinking water schemes have also been damaged. Although it is a matter of relief that there was no loss of life, but people are worried about their safety after the incident,” Waheed Bhatt, a resident of Ganderbal, told Down To Earth (DTE).

Mubashir Amin, the tehsildar (revenue official) of Kangan told DTE that 12 houses have been damaged by the flood.

The houses of three families in the village that were badly damaged, have been relocated to a safer place. Apart from houses, several kanals (1 kanal is equal to 0.051 hectares) of paddy fields have been washed away and government buildings have also been damaged.

The Srinagar-Leh National Highway was also blocked for some time due to landslides following the flood, though it was later opened to traffic. At present, the administration is assessing the losses.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, from June 1 to August 7, Jammu and Kashmir has received 43 per cent less rainfall than normal. In Ganderbal district, there has been 109 mm rainfall in the entire season which is 29 per cent less than the normal 154 mm.

“There were no incidents of extreme rainfall and cloudburst here earlier. But now, their number is increasing every year. Due to which, we start getting anxious even before the rainy season arrives,” Bhatt said.

Jammu and Kashmir lies in the Western Himalayas. Like its counterparts in the Himalayan range — Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh — the incidents of cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides and lightning are continuously increasing here.

Five incidents of cloudburst have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir in recent times.

According to local residents in Kangan and Padbal, there was a massive landslide in the area in 2022 as well, after which they requested the administration to take appropriate steps.

Some people migrated to nearby villages, but the lax attitude of the administration remained the same.

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted heavy rain in the states of North India in the coming days. The department has issued a yellow alert for Jammu and Kashmir divisions on August 8 and an alert for Jammu division for the next five days.