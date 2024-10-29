What are the carbon costs of the Israel-Gaza war

As the conflict in Gaza continues, the focus remains, understandably, on the immense human suffering and loss of life. Gaza faces a dire humanitarian crisis, with thousands dead, millions displaced and critical infrastructure destroyed. However, one aspect of this war that is often overlooked is the environmental impact, specifically the greenhouse gas emissions stemming from military operations.

The war’s toll on Gaza’s agricultural lands and food security has been severe. Satellite data from September 2024 showed that 67.6 per cent of Gaza’s agricultural land has been damaged. Recent analysis revealed that by April 2024, around 45 per cent of the permanent crop fields and arable land in Gaza had experienced a significant decline in health and density compared to the previous seven-year average.

This loss substantially reduces the region’s capacity to produce food and sustain its population.

The breakdown of waste management systems, driven by acute fuel shortages, has led to an accumulation of tens of thousands of tonnes of residential waste in streets and makeshift dumpsites. This uncontrolled waste build-up threatens both immediate public health and long-term environmental stability, contributing to soil and groundwater contamination, while coastal algae blooms threaten marine ecosystems.

The war has produced an estimated 900,000 tonnes of toxic waste, introducing a complex mixture of hazardous materials into Gaza’s environment. These include radioactive substances, carcinogenic compounds, heavy metals, pesticides and various chemicals released from military munitions and damaged infrastructure. The persistence of these pollutants presents a long-term threat to the entire ecosystem, contaminating soil, water and air and endangering both wildlife and vegetation.

A more serious consideration of the environmental impact of armed conflict is crucial. The use of weapons and the detonation of explosives release significant amounts of greenhouse gases — the primary driver of climate change — and particulate matter into the atmosphere. An estimated 5.5 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions stem from military activities.

The United States’ war-related actions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan and Syria are estimated to have produced 440 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO₂e) between 2001 and 2018. The invasion of Iraq by the U.S.-led coalition is estimated to have released around 250 million tCO₂e. More recently, the first seven months of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are estimated to have been responsible for at least 100 million tCO₂e.

Recent research on greenhouse gas emissions from the Israel-Gaza war revealed a startling reality. In the 120 days following Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack, emissions generated by the conflict exceeded the annual output of 26 individual countries combined. This figure is even more alarming when factoring in emissions from pre-war fortifications, such as Hamas’ tunnel network and Israel’s Iron Wall. Together, these emissions surpass the yearly output of over 36 nations.

Perhaps most sobering is Gaza’s long-term reconstruction needs, projected to require between 46.8 million and 60 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, primarily due to the rebuilding of destroyed buildings. Estimates have suggested that reconstruction could generate emissions exceeding the annual output of more than 135 countries, comparable to those of Sweden and Portugal.

These figures highlight a critical gap in global climate reporting mechanisms: the lack of comprehensive military emissions reporting. Currently, reporting military emissions to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is voluntary, meaning countries are not obligated to disclose this data. This results in military emissions data often being omitted or embedded within national emissions reports, obscuring the military’s true carbon footprint.

This lack of mandatory reporting is compounded by the absence of a universally agreed-upon methodology or scope for accounting for military emissions, making it difficult to compare data across countries and accurately assess the global climate impact of military activities. Even among countries that report military emissions, the data is often limited to fuel use.