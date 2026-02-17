GEAPP announces $25 million funding for India’s power grid modernisation

The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) on February 17, 2026 launched the India Grids of the Future Accelerator at Mumbai Climate Week 2026, committing to deploy up to $25 million (Rs 226.9 crore) by 2028. The funds will be used to modernise power distribution, integrate renewable energy and storage and prepare India’s grids for rising electricity demand.

The national platform aims to unlock $100 million by 2030 through a blended finance approach, aligning with the Government of India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

The initiative is supported by the All India DISCOM Association and the International Solar Alliance. GEAPP signed memoranda of understanding with distribution companies in Delhi and Rajasthan, designating them as the first cohort of “champion utilities” under the programme.