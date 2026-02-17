GEAPP announces $25 million funding for India’s power grid modernisation

The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet has launched the India Grids of the Future Accelerator.
It has pledged up to $25 million by 2028 to modernise India's power distribution and integrate renewable energy.
The initiative aims to unlock $100 million by 2030, aligning with India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.
The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) on February 17, 2026 launched the India Grids of the Future Accelerator at Mumbai Climate Week 2026, committing to deploy up to $25 million (Rs 226.9 crore) by 2028. The funds will be used to modernise power distribution, integrate renewable energy and storage and prepare India’s grids for rising electricity demand.
The national platform aims to unlock $100 million by 2030 through a blended finance approach, aligning with the Government of India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.
The initiative is supported by the All India DISCOM Association and the International Solar Alliance. GEAPP signed memoranda of understanding with distribution companies in Delhi and Rajasthan, designating them as the first cohort of “champion utilities” under the programme.
Abha Shukla, additional chief secretary (energy), Government of Maharashtra, said reliable and future-ready power systems would be central to sustaining economic growth and energy security. “Delivery-focused partnerships like the India Grids of the Future Accelerator translate national priorities into on-ground outcomes,” she said at the launch.
Formally announcing the initiative, Rajiv J Shah, president of The Rockefeller Foundation, said the accelerator would help modernise India’s grid through a public-private-philanthropic collaboration. “India has become a global leader in delivering clean, affordable energy. The Grids of the Future Accelerator will build on that progress and transform the grid into a digitised, flexible system capable of meeting 21st-century demand,” he said.
India, having achieved near-universal electricity access, now faces the challenge of ensuring energy abundance and reliability. The accelerator will deploy a “D4” framework — digitalisation of utilities through tools such as digital twins and advanced analytics; integration of distributed energy resources; democratisation of electricity by enabling consumer participation; and development of a robust innovation ecosystem. By 2030, it aims to support at least 15 utilities and impact nearly 300 million people.
Woochong Um, chief executive officer of GEAPP, said the initiative marked a shift “from pilots to platforms” and would build the digital, financial and institutional capacity required to integrate renewables and storage at scale.
The event also saw the launch of ENTICE 3.0, the latest edition of GEAPP’s Energy Transitions Innovation Challenge, with a focus on energy storage, including non-lithium solutions and rapid grid digitalisation.