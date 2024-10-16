Highlights from the issue

Cover Story: Reckless disregard

Photograph courtesy: Wildlife Warden, Gulf of Mannar National Park

India is set to expand cultivation of Kappaphycus alvarezii, a known invasive species that has smothered coral reefs in the Gulf of Mannar

Sunita Narain’s Desk: The clean air challenge

Illustration: Ritika Bohra / CSE

Delhi can learn from its leapfrog to CNG to win the battle for clean skies and clear lungs

Special Report: Reinvent Kolkata trams

The reasons cited by West Bengal government for discontinuing Kolkata’s tramways are the very reasons it must revive and expand the public transportation system, says Anumita Roychowdhury

Opinion: Put the patient first

Illustration: Yogendra Anand

Draft guidelines on passive euthanasia exclude the interests of terminally ill patients. A letter to the Union health minister by Pinki Virani

Patently Absurd: A Nobel Prize and the hunt for patents

Illustration: Ritika Bohra

Scientific discovery is a collective effort, but the honours and recognition go to a few scientists while some bag the patents

Civil Lines: No boost to farmer income

iStock photo for representation

Despite high food inflation, poultry meat and vegetable farmers do not get a decent share of consumers’ spending

