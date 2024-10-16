Highlights from the issue

India is set to expand cultivation of Kappaphycus alvarezii, a known invasive species that has smothered coral reefs in the Gulf of Mannar
Delhi can learn from its leapfrog to CNG to win the battle for clean skies and clear lungs
The reasons cited by West Bengal government for discontinuing Kolkata’s tramways are the very reasons it must revive and expand the public transportation system, says Anumita Roychowdhury
Draft guidelines on passive euthanasia exclude the interests of terminally ill patients. A letter to the Union health minister by Pinki Virani
Scientific discovery is a collective effort, but the honours and recognition go to a few scientists while some bag the patents
Despite high food inflation, poultry meat and vegetable farmers do not get a decent share of consumers’ spending