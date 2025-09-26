Plan or perish

Week 1: August 21-27

Weather fuels rain

The rains have been caused by multiple weather systems active over the region. Along with the main monsoon trough bringing rain, there have been five western disturbances, five cyclonic circulations in the upper to lower troposphere and five low pressure troughs that have added to the convection and rainfall between August 20 and September 4. In addition, anomalous winds from the Arabian Sea have added to the moisture, apart from pushing some of the low pressure areas from the Bay of Bengal towards north India, which caused rainfall by inducing cyclonic circulations over the region.

During August 21-27, a total of 21 districts of Punjab received excess or large excess rainfall—which means more than 20 per cent excess rain. During the same period, all 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh also received excess or large excess rain. Nineteen of Jammu and Kashmir’s 20 districts also received excess or large excess rainfall. The situation was similar across all three states between August 28 and September 3, when 22, 12 and 18 districts of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir respectively recorded more than excess rainfall.

On August 20, when the heavy rainfall over northwest India had just begun, Punjab had an overall rainfall deficit of 6 per cent. Himachal Pradesh had received normal rainfall, with 18 per cent excess rainfall between June 1 and August 20. Since June there were seven weeks when two-thirds or more of the districts of Himachal Pradesh received excess or large excess rainfall. Five of these seven weeks of rain were before August 20, explaining the normal rainfall figure for the state. Jammu and Kashmir had received five per cent less rainfall than the normal by August 20.

But on August 21, Punjab recorded 200 per cent excess rainfall. There was not much rain in Himachal Pradesh or Jammu and Kashmir. The western end of the monsoon trough at this time was south of its normal position when rainfall occurs in central and southern India. A western disturbance was active over the Jammu division on August 20, which could have caused the rainfall. On August 22, IMD did not record much rainfall over the three states. By August 24, it started raining heavily over Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Kashmir, with excess rainfall of 132 per cent and 442 per cent respectively. Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, from where the Ravi flows, received 177 per cent excess rain. Kullu and Mandi districts, from where the Beas flows, recorded 399 and 605 per cent excess rainfall respectively. Shimla and Solan districts, from where the Sutlej flows, recorded 306 and 543 per cent excess rainfall. Kathua and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir, from where the Ravi River flows, received 79 per cent and 363 per cent excess rainfall respectively.

In the week ending August 27, all the districts in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Kashmir with rivers or their tributaries flowing into Punjab had recorded excess or large excess rainfall. In Himachal Pradesh, at least one of the three rivers or their tributaries flows through 11 of the state’s 12 districts. The Ravi flows through Chamba; the Beas flows through Kullu, Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra; and the Sutlej flows through Shimla, Solan, Bilaspur, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti and Una districts. Chamba recorded 396 per cent excess rainfall between August 21 and August 27. Kullu, Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra recorded 334 per cent, 144 per cent, 158 per cent and 70 per cent more rains than normal respectively. Shimla, Solan, Bilaspur, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti and Una districts recorded 124 per cent, 180 per cent, 258 per cent, 64 per cent, 240 per cent and 281 per cent excess rainfall respectively. The overall excess rainfall for Himachal Pradesh at the end of the week was 175 per cent. Similarly in Jammu and Kashmir, the Ravi river flows through Kathua and Udhampur districts, which recorded 265 per cent and 146 per cent excess rainfall.

Rainfall in Punjab also increased in this week: 21 districts recorded large excess rainfall and one district recorded excess rainfall. Most of the districts of the state have a river flowing through them or are fed by a canal that brings water from one of the major rivers. Some districts have multiple rivers flowing through them. For instance, the Beas and Ravi rivers flow through Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Tarn Taran. Gurdaspur recorded 738 per cent excess rain between August 21 and August 27, Pathankot received 415 per cent excess rainfall, and Tarn Taran recorded 822 per cent more rains than normal—the second highest in the state for that period. Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala, through which the Beas and Sutlej rivers flow, recorded 220 per cent and 285 per cent excess rainfall. Beas also flows close to Jalandhar that received 432 per cent excess rainfall. The Ravi flows through Amritsar which recorded 367 per cent excess rainfall.

The Sutlej runs through seven of Punjab’s districts and all of them experienced excess or large excess rainfall during the week. Of these seven districts, Ferozepur and Ludhiana recorded 683 per cent and 436 per cent excess rainfall. Apart from these major rivers, seasonal rivers such as the Ghaggar also flow through Patiala and Sangrur districts and may lead to flooding when there is extreme rain. Patiala received 118 per cent excess rainfall and Sangrur recorded 608 per cent more rains than normal during the week.

In this week, multiple weather systems were active over the region which precipitated the downpours. Three cyclonic circulations were active: the first system was over north Madhya Pradesh and south Uttar Pradesh on August 23; the second system was over Punjab on August 23 and August 24; and the third system was over south Haryana and northeast Rajasthan on August 25 and August 26. The same system was active over south Punjab on August 27. There were also two low pressure troughs active, which could have influenced the rains. The first trough formed from south Haryana to northwest Bay of Bengal which would have advected moisture from that direction on August 25. The second formed from the cyclonic circulation over Punjab to central Madhya Pradesh on August 27. A western disturbance also became active on August 24 over north Pakistan and remained active till August 26. Another western disturbance started influencing the region on August 27.