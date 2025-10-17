14 of 36 Nigerian states score average in climate governance performance: Report

Fourteen out of 36 states in Nigeria scored average in Climate Governance Performance, according to the 2025 Subnational Climate Governance Rating and Ranking exercise.

The rating was released on October 14, 2025, in federal capital Abuja.

Across Nigeria, climate change impacts are felt locally. Yet, state governments vary widely in how they respond. To spotlight these differences and encourage stronger action, the Society for Planet and Prosperity (SPP), in collaboration with the Department of Climate Change (DCC) at the Federal Ministry of Environment, developed the Climate Governance Performance Ranking.

The ranking paints a clear picture of which states are leading, which are lagging, and where urgent improvements are needed.

Initiated in 2024, the Subnational Climate Governance Rating and Ranking exercise has become a key instrument for promoting accountability, knowledge sharing, and performance benchmarking among Nigeria’s 36 states.

The rating assesses all 36 states in Nigeria on five key areas — climate institutional arrangements, policies and legal frameworks, budgetary allocation to climate projects, implementation and monitoring of programmes, and online visibility and public communication.

According to the rating, Lagos state stands out as Nigeria’s best in Climate Governance Performance. Lagos’ consistent performance reflects its long-term commitment to integrating climate resilience into urban planning and sustainable development. The Lagos Climate Action Plan, launched in 2021, has guided the state’s efforts in promoting renewable energy, improving drainage infrastructure, managing waste more efficiently, and protecting coastal areas against rising sea levels.

Gombe and Ebonyi states are the 2nd and 3rd highest ranked respectively and rated ‘High’.

States rated ‘Good’ are in the fourth to 12th position and include Borno, Ekiti, Edo, Niger, Abia, Ogun, Kwara, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, and Yobe.

States with ‘Average’ score points occupy the 15th to 22nd position. They include Adamawa, Kaduna, Sokoto, Enugu, Taraba, Kogi, Bauchi, and Ondo.

States with ‘Low’ score points are positioned within 23rd to 36th position and include Cross-River, Imo, Akwa-Ibom, Katsina, Benue, Plateau, Rivers, Osun, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Jigawa, Oyo, Kano and Zamfara.

Zamfara is the least performing state.

Among the five key areas, only nine states have existing Climate Action Plans under Climate Action Plans and Policies. These are Ekiti, Edo, Yobe, Bauchi, Cross-River, AkwaIbom, Rivers, Oyo and Sokoto.

Lagos ranks top in the rating for Climate Project Implementation and Monitoring.

Online visibility is an essential aspect of climate governance. Online platforms are key for timely dissemination of information and updates to the public.

Consistent online presence helps in building climate awareness and also makes it easier for citizens and stakeholders to engage with the government to promote climate action.

According to the report, only nine states — Lagos, Anambra, Edo, Ogun, Taraba,Kaduna, Ondo, Akwa-Ibom and Katsina — have functional websites for the Ministry of Environment/Climate Change.

As climate impacts intensify across Africa, the ranking serves not only as a benchmarking tool but also as a rallying point for shared commitment to building a resilient and low-carbon future.