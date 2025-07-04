डाउन टू अर्थ
Down To Earth
Top news
Forests
Gram Sabhas hold supreme authority under FRA — forest departments must facilitate, not regulate, CFR governance
Chitta Ranjan Pani
9 hours ago
5 min read
Chhattisgarh forest department’s May 15, 2025 directive undermines legal autonomy of Gram Sabhas
Waste
Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (July 3, 2025)
DTE Staff
10 hours ago
3 min read
Down To Earth brings you the top environmental cases heard in the Supreme Court, the high courts and the National Green Tribunal
Economy
FFD4 Seville: Debt cancellation is the first step to global economic justice
Joseph Mathai
13 hours ago
5 min read
The Seville summit exposed the hypocrisy in global finance, where debts of powerful institutions are negotiable, but those of poorer countries remain rigid
Agriculture
Agriculture can provide employment to millions of youth, boost global GDP by 1.4%: FAO
By
Shagun
13 hours ago
2 min read
Climate Change
Monsoon quandary: Excess rain in Rajasthan, dry conditions in Meghalaya
By
Akshit Sangomla
15 hours ago
3 min read
Forests
‘Overlooked’ thunderstorms kill billions of tropical trees each year, study finds
By
Himanshu Nitnaware
15 hours ago
2 min read
Climate Change
Debt's climate link: Reforming global debt architecture is key to unlocking climate finance
By
Sehr Raheja
17 hours ago
4 min read
Climate Change
Daily Heat Tracker: 10 cities record above-normal maximum temperature
By
Shagun
19 hours ago
Climate Change
FFd4 Seville: Leaders open conference with calls for debt relief, representation and support for multilateralism
By
Archie Gupta
22 hours ago
3 min read
Air
How India moves: Gangtok shows how to commute with clean air and quieter roads
By
Dichen Ongmu
03 Jul 2025
3 min read
Environment
Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (July 2, 2025)
By
DTE Staff
03 Jul 2025
4 min read
Health
H5N1 avian flu: In first surge after almost a decade, Cambodia sees 11 cases in 2025
By
Himanshu Nitnaware
03 Jul 2025
2 min read
Agriculture
Maharashtra saw at least one farmer die by suicide every 3 hours in first quarter of 2025
By
Himanshu Nitnaware
03 Jul 2025
2 min read
Economy
Debt’s climate link: Why climate finance to developing countries must not be loans
By
Sehr Raheja
03 Jul 2025
8 min read
World
Climate Change
Historic 2023-2025 droughts killed people, devastated crops & trade routes across globe
Shagun
03 Jul 2025
5 min read
Climate Change
UN report finds droughts, global heating drove mass wildlife deaths in Africa and Amazon in last 2 years
Himanshu Nitnaware
03 Jul 2025
4 min read
Africa
How does Marburg virus spread between species? Young Ugandan scientist’s photos give important clues
Alexander Richard Braczkowski
02 Jul 2025
4 min read
Africa
African women are key to fighting climate change — these are the green skills they will need
Ogechi Adeola
01 Jul 2025
4 min read
Africa
Africa’s development banks being undermined: Continent will pay the price
Danny Bradlow
30 Jun 2025
4 min read
Africa
Zambia runs on mostly green power, but households use polluting cooking fuel: Study suggests how to fix this
Mulako Dean Mukelabai
26 Jun 2025
4 min read
Science & Technology
How did early humans successfully colonise beyond Africa? Their spread in various African climes gave them a unique ‘ecological flexibility’, says research
Rajat Ghai
25 Jun 2025
2 min read
Africa
Right to water is out of reach for many South Africans: Case study offers solutions
Thembinkosi Twalo
25 Jun 2025
4 min read
