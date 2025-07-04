Down To Earth

Forests

Gram Sabhas hold supreme authority under FRA — forest departments must facilitate, not regulate, CFR governance
Gram Sabhas hold supreme authority under FRA — forest departments must facilitate, not regulate, CFR governance

Chitta Ranjan Pani
5 min read
Chhattisgarh forest department’s May 15, 2025 directive undermines legal autonomy of Gram Sabhas
Waste

Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (July 3, 2025)
Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (July 3, 2025)

DTE Staff
3 min read
Down To Earth brings you the top environmental cases heard in the Supreme Court, the high courts and the National Green Tribunal
Protests by civil society at FfD4 demanding debt cancellation.
Economy

FFD4 Seville: Debt cancellation is the first step to global economic justice

Joseph Mathai
5 min read
The Seville summit exposed the hypocrisy in global finance, where debts of powerful institutions are negotiable, but those of poorer countries remain rigid
Agriculture
Agriculture can provide employment to millions of youth, boost global GDP by 1.4%: FAO
By
Shagun
2 min read
Climate Change
Monsoon quandary: Excess rain in Rajasthan, dry conditions in Meghalaya
By
Akshit Sangomla
3 min read
Forests
‘Overlooked’ thunderstorms kill billions of tropical trees each year, study finds
By
Himanshu Nitnaware
2 min read
Climate Change
Debt's climate link: Reforming global debt architecture is key to unlocking climate finance
By
Sehr Raheja
4 min read
Climate Change
Daily Heat Tracker: 10 cities record above-normal maximum temperature
By
Shagun
Climate Change
FFd4 Seville: Leaders open conference with calls for debt relief, representation and support for multilateralism
By
Archie Gupta
3 min read
Air
How India moves: Gangtok shows how to commute with clean air and quieter roads
By
Dichen Ongmu
3 min read
Environment
Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (July 2, 2025)
By
DTE Staff
4 min read
Health
H5N1 avian flu: In first surge after almost a decade, Cambodia sees 11 cases in 2025
By
Himanshu Nitnaware
2 min read
Agriculture
Maharashtra saw at least one farmer die by suicide every 3 hours in first quarter of 2025
By
Himanshu Nitnaware
2 min read
Economy
Debt’s climate link: Why climate finance to developing countries must not be loans
By
Sehr Raheja
8 min read