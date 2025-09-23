Africa faces escalating heat crisis as rising temperatures and energy poverty collide

Africa today is living through a climate emergency that is largely invisible. The Centre for Science and Environment’s (CSE) new report, Africa: Too Hot to Cool? Agenda for Action, brings sobering evidence of how the continent is heating at an alarming rate.

Unlike floods or storms that rip through landscapes and leave behind dramatic wreckage, heat creeps in quietly, tightening its grip on people’s lives day after day. The air feels heavier, nights refuse to cool, homes become ovens, and the body cannot recover from the relentless strain.

Across the continent between 2000 and 2014, evidence shows a sharp rise in night-time temperatures and a deepening urban heat island effect.