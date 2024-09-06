Africa’s rain harvesters: Replicating Zephaniah Phiris’ techniques is ensuring good yields to Zimbabwean farmers in arid areas.

Zimbabwe, the African nation in southern Africa that was once considered as the continent’s bread basket , is now increasingly relying on food imports . This is because the country reels from increasingly recurrent droughts, the most recent being the El Nino-induced 2023-2024 drought that resulted in crop failures, ranging up to 80 per cent.

A concoction of factors that include increasingly frequent and longer droughts, shorter rainy seasons and hotter temperatures is making crop failure a existential crisis for the agrarian majority, which comprises 70 per cent of the 16 million population in Zimbabwe.

Experts have warned that by 2100, arid and semi-arid regions across Africa could increase by 5-8 per cent.

As for Zimbabwe, temperatures have risen by a degree Celsius since 1980, while annual rainfall has decreased 20 to 30 per cent.

When it rains, it’s harvested

For the farming community in the Mazvihwa region, situated in the arid Zvishavane district in south-central Zimbabwe, both wet and dry years hardly make a difference as their geography receives a maximum of 400 mm of annual rainfall.

This is due to the rainfall’s distribution pattern and high temperatures which render it inadequate to make sustainable rain-fed agriculture sustainable.

Traditionally farming in this area was always concentrated in wetlands, but as the population grew, some of the villagers had to gamble with dryland farming, usually focusing on drought resistant crops like sorghum and millet as the idea of cultivating crops like maize (corn) seemed far-fetched.

Zephaniah Phiri — the pioneering maverick

In the 1960s, the British colonial government confined Zephaniah Phiri in the country's arid regions, it was his ingenuity which led him to perceive his punishment as a blessing in disguise.

After being detained for years for his political activism against colonial atrocities, Phiri was released from detention and confined to an arid eight-acre piece of land in his rural home in the Mazvihwa area. Blacklisted for any formal employment, Phiri was left with two options — to adapt or perish.

He opted for the former.

Stranded on the arid piece of land, Phiri started experimenting with many farming techniques, centering around water conservation.

He began capturing runaway water from hill slopes, directing it into deep trenches he had dug in his crop fields at the bottom of the hill.

For this, he was arrested three times by the colonial administration on the charges of ‘farming in a waterway’.