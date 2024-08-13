Africa

Amboseli Elephant Research Project: Tanzania’s ‘super tuskers’ could end up as trophies

Five adult male elephants are known to have been killed by trophy hunters in Tanzania, since it lifted its moratorium on elephant hunting in 2022

In 2022, Tanzania and Kenya ended their 30-year moratorium on elephant hunting. Since then, five adult male elephants are known to have been killed by trophy hunters in Tanzania, two of which were ‘super tuskers’.

These ‘super tuskers’ are in danger, after trophy hunting was allowed by Tanzania. Hunters do not consider the long-term consequences on these mammoth tuskers who are already facing problems due to ecological instability, climate change, habitat loss, poaching and wildlife trafficking. They are only after short-term financial goals.

