‘At COP29, Africa must push for increased adaptation financing, stronger support for renewable energy projects’

Richard Munang, deputy regional director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Africa, emphasised the urgent need for increased adaptation financing, the implementation of the Loss and Damage Fund and stronger support for renewable energy projects.

In an exclusive interview with Down To Earth (DTE), Munang highlighted the disproportionate impact of climate change on Africa, which loses between 2-5 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) annually due to global warming.

He detailed the severe physical harm a warming climate inflicts on the continent and outlined the proactive measures African governments are taking to mitigate these effects and stabilise global temperatures.

“Climate change exacerbates poverty and inequality by disproportionately affecting vulnerable communities that lack the resources to adapt,” he told DTE.

“African nations are implementing various adaptation strategies, such as building climate-resilient infrastructure, enhancing early warning systems, and promoting climate-smart agriculture,” he said.

Here are the edited excerpts of that conversation:

Ngala Killian Chimtom: What are the visible signs that a warming climate is hurting Africa?

Richard Munang: Africa faces significant challenges due to climate change, manifesting through increasingly frequent and intense droughts, floods and heat waves. In regions like the Sahel and parts of southern Africa, prolonged droughts devastate agricultural yields. At the same time, floods in countries such as Mozambique and Sudan have caused widespread displacement and infrastructure damage. Rising sea levels are also threatening coastal cities, particularly in West Africa​.

NKC: Which communities are most vulnerable to climate change and why?

RM: Communities most vulnerable to climate change depend on agriculture, such as in the Sahel, the Horn of Africa and parts of southern Africa. Fragile states like Somalia and the Central African Republic are especially at risk due to their reliance on rain-fed agriculture, conflict and weak governance systems, which reduce their capacity to cope with climate shocks​, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

NKC: Simon Stiell, executive secretary of UNFCCC, has described the climate crisis as “an economic sinkhole, sucking the momentum out of economic growth". How has climate change impacted African economies and are there figures to support this?

RM: Climate change is acting as an "economic sinkhole", as Simon Stiell pointed out. Africa is losing an estimated 2-5 per cent of its GDP annually due to climate-related disasters. Adaptation costs in sub-Saharan Africa, for instance, are projected to reach $30-50 billion annually over the next decade. These projections are by UNFCCC and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

NKC: How does climate change intersect with issues of poverty and inequality?

RM: Climate change exacerbates poverty and inequality by disproportionately affecting vulnerable communities that lack the resources to adapt. Food insecurity, water scarcity and displacement due to extreme weather events are driving more people into poverty, particularly in rural areas​, noted IMF.

NKC: What strategies are being implemented to adapt to the changing climate in Africa?

RM: African nations are implementing various adaptation strategies, such as building climate-resilient infrastructure, enhancing early warning systems and promoting climate-smart agriculture. The African Union's African Climate Change Strategy and initiatives like the Early Warning for All are examples of these efforts.​

NKC: How effective are these strategies and what are the challenges faced?

RM: While these strategies have progressed, they face significant challenges, such as insufficient funding, political instability, and a lack of technical capacity in many countries. Conflicts further complicate adaptation efforts in fragile states (IMF).

NKC: What role can renewable energy play in mitigating climate change in Africa?

RM: Renewable energy offers a significant opportunity for Africa to mitigate climate change. With vast solar and wind potential, countries like Kenya and Morocco already invest in large-scale renewable energy projects that could help reduce emissions and drive sustainable development​, analysis by UNFCCC shows.

NKC: How are African governments addressing climate change at the national and regional levels?

RM: African governments increasingly address climate change through national action plans and regional cooperation. Africa Climate Week 2023, for example, provided a platform for countries to strategise on sustainable industrialisation and the transition to green economies​.

NKC: What policies have been most successful and where is there room for improvement?

RM: Kenya’s geothermal energy projects and Ethiopia’s reforestation initiatives stand out as successful policies. However, many countries still struggle with policy implementation and financing, as IMF has pointed out, highlighting the need for stronger institutional frameworks​.

NKC: What are the latest scientific findings on climate change in Africa?

RM: The latest reports indicate that Africa is warming faster than the global average, and, according to WMO, if global temperatures rise beyond 2°C, vast areas could become uninhabitable due to extreme heat and water scarcity.

NKC: How can local knowledge and scientific research be integrated to address climate challenges?

RM: Local knowledge, particularly in sustainable land and water management, is critical. Integrating this with scientific research can improve adaptation strategies, as seen in agroforestry practices in West Africa​.

NKC: What innovations are emerging from Africa to combat climate change?

RM: Africa is innovating with drought-resistant crops, climate-smart agriculture, and renewable energy technologies. These innovations are key to building resilience against climate impacts​.

NKC: A key problem for Africa in dealing with the climate crisis is financing. What is the financing gap and why do you think the polluters are either reluctant or unwilling to pay?

RM: Africa faces a significant financing gap, with adaptation costs far exceeding available resources. Wealthier nations, which are responsible for the bulk of historical emissions, have been slow to provide adequate financial support, likely due to competing economic priorities and political resistance, highlighted IMF.

NKC: The world will be looking to COP29 to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan. What should Africa be pushing for during this global event? How can international cooperation be improved to support Africa’s climate goals?

RM: To enhance international cooperation, African countries need greater access to climate finance and technology transfers. At COP29, Africa should advocate for increased adaptation financing, the implementation of the Loss and Damage Fund and stronger support for renewable energy projects. These measures are essential for protecting livelihoods and promoting sustainable development across the continent.