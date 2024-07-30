Children in six drought-hit southern African countries at risk of severe acute malnutrition: UNICEF

A severe drought in Southern Africa is affecting the lives of over 270,000 children across the six hardest-hit nations, according to a statement by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The statement indicated that these children are anticipated to experience life-threatening severe acute malnutrition in 2024.

Lesotho has declared a state of national food disaster due to El Nino-induced weather conditions that have resulted in extremely low rainfall. This follows similar declarations from Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Between February and April 2024, Zambia, Malawi and Zimbabwe in southern Africa declared drought as a national disaster.

In Malawi, the El Nino-driven weather patterns, including insufficient rainfall, floods and extended droughts, have caused significant crop destruction and disrupted food production in 23 out of the country's 28 districts, affecting at least nine million households.

In Zambia, the El Nino-driven drought has affected 86 of the country's 117 districts, impacting over 9.8 million people.

In Zimbabwe, the drought caused by El Nino has led to more than 80 per cent of the country receiving below-average rainfall and damaged 12 per cent of the planted corn farmland.

According to the UN agency, 7.4 million children in Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe live in child food poverty, with more than two million surviving on extremely poor diets.

Children in southern Africa who are vulnerable face severe consequences from climate shocks. These events significantly reduce the amount, variety and quality of food available; adversely affect child care; and interrupt access to clean and safe water, putting children at risk of deadly diseases such as diarrhoea.