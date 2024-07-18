City on the brink: Dar es Salaam’s residents bear the brunt of crumbling water infrastructure

For residents of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, the daily quest for clean water has become a grueling ordeal. A combination of factors — aging pipes, persistent leaks, and a booming population — has pushed the city’s water infrastructure to a breaking point. The result: a crippling water shortage that forces residents into impossible choices.

Fatuma Mchome starts her day long before sunrise, her bare feet shuffling through the dust as she joins a long queue to fetch water. “You have to be the first one in line,” said Mchome, balancing a bright yellow jerry can on her hip. “If you come late, you might go home with nothing.”

For the 33-year-old mother of four living in the densely packed Tandale slum, the search for water is a daily struggle. Water scarcity in this impoverished neighbourhood is a shared burden for many residents. The taps are often dry, and the local water vendor’s cart, piled high with plastic containers, becomes the last resort. “It’s too costly, but what choice do we have?” Mchome asks.

Nearby, John Nyondo, a father of four, shakes his head as he talks about his family’s worsening plight. “The water we get is not even clean,” he said, holding up a murky, brownish sample. “But we have to use it for everything — cooking, washing, drinking.”