Climate extremes cost African economies billions, threatening growth & poverty alleviation efforts

A new report by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has revealed alarming statistics about the impacts of climate change on Africa. The continent, home to approximately 1.3 billion people, loses 2-5 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) to climate change, it showed. Many countries are using up to 9 per cent of their budgets to respond to climate extremes.

Africa is currently losing $7-15 billion annually due to climate change, according to the 2022 African Economic Outlook (AEO) by the African Development Bank. This figure could rise to $50 billion yearly by 2030, representing up to 7 per cent of Africa’s GDP on average.

In 2022, African countries incurred nearly $9 billion in losses and damages due to climate change, spending between 5-15 per cent of their GDP per capita on recovery efforts. Projections indicate that, under a 2 degrees Celsius warming scenario, the costs of loss and damage in Africa could reach at least $290 billion.

The impact of climate change on Africa is not only financial but also human. The WMO estimated that over 110 million people were affected by the climate crisis in Africa in 2022. Food inflation reached its highest levels in three decades, averaging 30 per cent, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

Some 282 million people in Africa, or about 20 per cent of the population, face undernourishment and food insecurity. Agricultural productivity is being negatively impacted by droughts and floods, leading to increased reliance on food imports. This impacts the current account balance and diverts investments from productive sectors.

Richard Munang, head of the Global Environment Monitoring Systems at the United Nations Environment Programme, painted a dire picture of the consequences of an increasingly warming climate on the African continent.

Africa is heating up twice as fast as the rest of the globe, he said. This is in addition to other effects such as a 20 per cent decline in precipitation, a 20 per cent increase in storm intensity, an 8 per cent increase in arid and semi-arid lands, an up to 50 per cent drop in rainfed agriculture potential, the dire socioeconomic consequences that were projected to occur by 2030, 2050, 2100, the expert noted.

The GDP drop of up to 15 per cent that was originally forecast to happen in 2030 and by 50-85 per cent by 2050, the 14 per cent higher sea-level rise, the 40 per cent decline in yields in key staples that was projected to occur by 2050 as well as shrinkage of incomes by a whopping 75 per cent that was projected to occur by 2100, will move much closer to the present, Munang added.

“And with this, escalation of socioeconomic misery that is already at breaking point is guaranteed. Be it the 257 million people experiencing hunger; the over 12 million young people who need jobs every year amidst shrinking economies, the up to 60 million children that are malnourished and costing the continent 1.9-16 per cent of its GDP; among many.”

“…the urgency to increase climate action ambition is not a matter of trust, but of collective survival,” he added.