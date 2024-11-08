Electric vehicles in Africa: What’s needed to grow the sector
In sub-Saharan Africa, of from vehicle tailpipe emissions cause poor health, developmental stunting and even death. Vehicle emissions also contribute to global warming.
Electric vehicles but . Its biggest economy, South Africa, had only about .
We are specialist transport engineers whose research has focused on and in sub-Saharan Africa. In our work we look at how electric vehicles could contribute to reducing emissions in the region, and what is standing in the way of electrifying transport.
One of the reasons for low uptake is the high cost of electric vehicles. They also have limited range and their batteries are slow to charge: A problem for long distance or frequent driving.
The inability of countries to generate and distribute enough clean electricity is also a barrier to electrifying vehicles. . Powering electric vehicles with electricity generated by burning fossil fuels wouldn’t necessarily reduce carbon emissions.
However, the rollout of electric motorcycles and small public transport vehicles has already begun. If all vehicles could be made locally, using clean energy, there would be tremendous economic benefits for the region.
Electric mobility is some way off
Transitioning to requires clean energy provision, which means investing in electricity infrastructure. Electric vehicle charging stations can be installed fast: South Africa already has a very high , compared to . But these charging stations must be able to deliver electricity when vehicles need it. They need reliable, renewable energy to do so — and these large battery systems are still .
In sub-Saharan Africa informal public transport moves . Freight moves goods in the absence of adequate rail. Electrifying these sectors .
Informal “paratransit” or “popular transportation” is made up of minibuses (matatu, ndiaga ndiaye, danfo, trotro), three-wheelers (tuk-tuk) and motorbikes (boda boda, moto).
Planning for the eventual electrification of informal taxis the sector’s , , often and .
Freight transport is a leading indicator for economic growth, and for economies to grow, freight transport must grow. This means that national and local governments must plan and invest in along transport routes. These must be able to charge different sizes and kinds of trucks. The freight industry cannot absorb these costs alone.
Need for rapid change
The transport sector must make the transition to electric mobility faster than if it is to meet — an end to carbon emissions — by 2050. Costly () will be needed — and soon.
However, our results show that if countries want to continue to transport the same amount of goods and people they are currently transporting. This is because electric vehicles charge slowly. While a diesel minibus taxi takes only one minute to fill up with enough diesel to travel 750 kilometres, the fastest currently available electric minibus recharges at a mere 2km per minute with DC and 0.3km per minute with AC. The electric taxi’s range is also only 21 per cent of the diesel equivalent.
Filling stations in the region generally store the equivalent of up to 225,000km worth of fuel for a diesel minibus. The same size of stationary electric battery storage will store a mere 16,000km for an electric equivalent minibus. can be used (where a trailer acts as a mobile battery bank to the vehicle, and is charged from a solar charging station to reduce emissions). But this will increase the cost so much that it may not be financially viable for the freight industry at all.
Building a local electric vehicle industry
Except for South Africa, the region has been . The comparatively simple designs of electric vehicles provide an opportunity for sub-Saharan Africa to move .
Workers in making combustion engines could be reskilled to make electric vehicles. Africa already has the skills to design and produce the powertrain components, such as and . Setting up local industries would also spare sub-Saharan Africa from being that don’t contribute to local employment.
. Africa’s first was set up in Dakar, Senegal in 2023. The purchased 120 electric buses this year. are also entering the South African market space.
Africa has already produced tens of thousands of electric two- and three-wheelers used for public transport and last-mile delivery. These include , in Kenya, and . Batteries are usually provided through and payment by mobile phone. In South Africa, produce a last-mile three-wheeler.
A recently completed the 6000km journey from Nairobi to Stellenbosch using only the region’s abundant solar power. In Kenya, assembled buses locally and now provides finance for electric buses. makes locally designed electric buses (and motorbikes). Meanwhile, a project owned by the at in South Africa has converted a and a to electric.
Electrification is inevitable
The shift to electric vehicles is inevitable. These steps are needed first:
Review transport policy related to freight vehicles, such as axle weight and vehicle length, to ensure that imported electric vehicles can operate on African road networks.
Ensure paratransit is .
Carefully consider import duties and incentives. to make them cheaper, but this led to an influx of old hybrid vehicles with depleted batteries. South Africa has vehicle import duties to protect local production, but makes these expensive to buy.
Rethink the . In South Africa, for example, .
To make the most of the electric mobility revolution, sub-Saharan African countries need , lest they miss the bus.