Health ministers of Africa adopt new regional framework to fight oral diseases

More than 42 per cent of Africa’s population suffers from oral diseases, yet the issue has long remained neglected. In response, ministers of health from across the continent have endorsed a new regional framework on oral health aimed at scaling up prevention and treatment.

The framework is built on the Regional Oral Health Strategy (2016-2025) and aligns with the Global Oral Health Action Plan 2023-2030, with the goal of making oral health services a universal right by 2030.

“Oral diseases have been largely neglected, making them among the most prevalent in our region,” said Mohamed Yakub Janabi, WHO Regional Director for Africa. “Countries must now ensure adequate financing, workforce and leadership to protect and promote oral health through an integrated, people-centred approach.”

The oral health framework for the region, approved during the 75th session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa in Lusaka, Zambia, sets regional goals to be met by 2030, along with significant milestones to reach these targets.

For example, by 2030, at least 50 per cent of each country's population should have access to essential oral health services, a significant increase from only 17 per cent in 2024.