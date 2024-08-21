Africa

How does bushmeat play a role in the Mpox outbreak?

Bushmeat in sub-Saharan Africa cannot be just wished away; it not only provides food security to the region but also is a cultural practice.

On August 14, 2024, the World Health Organization declared “mpox” as a “public health emergency of international concern” (PHEIC).

While agencies are monitoring the disease’s spread globally, one common aspect of this outbreak is similar to that of COVID-19, that is the consumption of ‘bushmeat’.

So, why is Africa an epicentre for such zoonotic spillover and how can it be prevented?

