How Swazi rural residents have been protecting the vervet monkey for generations

Although Mvelase Simelane (49), a resident of Nice Fill in Hlathikhulu, admitted that his elders taught him to protect the monkeys, he does hunt monkeys and other wild animals for their meat and skin. However, he said that hunting by residents is controlled. They are allowed to hunt for food but are discouraged from hunting for commercial purposes.

“I love game meat because it's tasty and healthy,” said Simelane. “Hunting the monkeys and other wild animals is necessary to control their increasing populations. But we know when to hunt. We know the breeding season. Yes, economic conditions are hard, but we frown on hunting for commercial gains.”

According to Born Free, a UK-based charity that ensures all wild animals, whether in captivity or the wild, are treated with compassion and respect, vervet monkeys are instrumental in the recovery of degraded habitats and are responsible for ensuring the success of native plant life. They play a vital role in the ecosystem by spreading seeds through their dung.

“Vervets live in savannah, open woodland, forests, and grasslands in eastern and southern Africa. They are adaptable and can live in fragmented areas with agriculture or urban build-up,” the organisation explained. Born Free also works to rescue vervets from captive exploitation and return them to the wild, campaigning against the trade in primates.

Indigenous knowledge, traditional leadership

President of the Witchdoctors Association, Makhanya Makhanya, said primates are important in traditional medicine. “The monkey and baboon brain work similarly. They help learners to be brilliant at school,” he explained. “They are also good medicine for preventing miscarriages in pregnant mothers or livestock. But I won’t tell you more because scientists might steal our knowledge, yet traditional healers are looked down upon.”

Makhanya disputed the perception that traditional medicine is responsible for biodiversity loss. “Traditional healers are custodians of nature and indigenous knowledge. We use plant and animal species sustainably. The secret among traditional healers is sharing the medicine. If I have killed a monkey, it is possible to share it with a majority of healers in Eswatini. Traditional healers share a lot of things as practitioners. Accusing them of biodiversity loss is unfair. This is an orchestrated plan by modern science to discredit indigenous knowledge treatment. If traditional healers were responsible for wildlife extinction, even the colonial Europeans and so-called conservationists would have found no animal or plant to protect,” he argued.

Beyond indigenous knowledge, traditional leadership characterises ordinary Swazi life and can play a critical role in nature conservation. Eswatini's strong monarch administers the country through a network of chiefs.

Ngwenyama acknowledged that traditional leadership has played a critical role in wildlife conservation in his area. “Traditional leaders must be empowered to teach their people about the importance of conserving wildlife. Given proper education, village people can be trusted stewards of nature conservation,” he said.

Wisdom Dlamini, a lecturer in Geography, Environmental Science, and Planning at the University of Eswatini, shared similar sentiments. He said programmes that incorporate local culture and traditional knowledge alongside scientific understanding can be particularly effective.

“Education can significantly influence community attitudes towards conservation,” said Dlamini. “Schools and community workshops can teach sustainable practices, highlight the benefits of biodiversity, and encourage responsible stewardship of natural resources.”

Dlamini explained that Eswatini has good policies promoting wildlife conservation and coexistence. These policies often focus on community involvement in conservation efforts, recognising the importance of local knowledge and participation in sustainable practices.

“Eswatini, like most of Africa, has communities that have historically coexisted with wildlife. This can lead to positive outcomes such as biodiversity conservation and cultural enrichment.”

“The coexistence,” according to Dlamini, “often supports ecotourism, providing economic benefits without harming the environment. The presence of species like vervet monkeys in areas like Mbotjeni reflects a harmonious relationship between humans and nature.”

He noted the key role played by the Eswatini National Trust Commission, the King’s Office, and other private players and communities in preserving natural and cultural heritage.

Colonial legacy, wildlife trade, misconceptions about villagers

Nature conservation in Eswatini is often marred by conflicts between private nature reserve owners, who are mostly of European descent, and nearby community members, some of whom have been killed for poaching. Villagers who attempt to access natural resources in private, protected game reserves are often beaten or killed, frequently accused of trespassing. The colonial legacy of viewing villagers as irresponsible looters of the natural environment and contributors to the extinction of certain plants and wildlife remains prevalent in the kingdom.

“It’s an insult to me as a Swazi and an insult to rural communities to suggest that Europeans or private businesses can protect our nature better than us,” said Simelane. “The problem lies with the wildlife trade in Asia and Europe, which is responsible for nature’s extinction. This wildlife is our heritage, left by our ancestors. How can we destroy it? I can assure you, these monkeys will live with us for the next hundred years. What our ancestors left for us, we will leave for our children. Our children already know the importance of saving the monkeys for their children’s children in the future.”

Simelane said the monkeys will not be threatened with extinction, even by climate change. “Climate change has been happening for centuries. Wild animals have been adapting, and they will adapt now as well. Wild animals know how to survive; it is in their nature,” he said.

However, Dr Wisdom Dlamini noted the conflict between private business interests and the problem of community members who always view wildlife as meat to be eaten.

“Balancing protected areas with community-led initiatives can lead to more comprehensive and successful conservation outcomes. The challenge is ensuring that communities have the resources and support needed to manage wildlife sustainably and benefit from conservation efforts,” said Dlamini.