How to harness the ocean for prosperity: funding African innovations can unlock the blue economy

Africa has an enormous ocean area at its disposal. There are almost 20 million square kilometres of ocean, seas and inland water that could be developed into environmentally sustainable blue economies. The G20 group of 19 of the world’s largest economies and the African Union also view the blue economy as key to developing the continent. Nomtha Hadi researches blue economies. She talks to The Conversation Africa about the main challenges in developing blue economies in Africa.

What is the blue economy?

The blue economy refers to using water and ocean resources to create economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs — and doing this in a way that is sustainable.

A blue economy therefore needs to be based on a sustainable balance between often competing ecological and economic goals. It must be effectively managed so that it does not damage the marine environment. This will allow the blue economy to grow and benefit future generations.

What kind of industries exist in the blue economy?

There is much potential. Africa includes the island states of Mauritius, Comoros, Seychelles and Madagascar. Thirty eight (38) of the fifty four (54) African countries are coastal states. The continent also already has new and developing blue economy industries. These include: