‘Kenya-Tanzania must work together to prohibit trophy hunting of cross-border populations of endangered elephants’

Growing up with a deep concern for the environment and these majestic creatures shaped my career path. In a bid to raise awareness for elephant conservation, I have undertaken extensive walks across East and Southern Africa, as well as in the United Kingdom and the United States. In July, I will embark on a journey from Kenya to Ethiopia, aiming to garner media attention and community support for elephant protection in the Horn of Africa.

TM: What are the challenges faced by elephants and wildlife in East Africa?

JN: Apart from habitat loss, elephants face several critical challenges in Kenya and across the region. Poaching for ivory remains a significant threat, driven by demand in illegal markets, especially in Asia.

Needless to say, human-wildlife conflict arises as human populations expand into elephant habitats, leading to conflicts over resources and sometimes resulting in retaliatory killings.

Last but not least, climate change exacerbates these issues by altering habitats and affecting food and water availability. Frequent droughts and shifts in vegetation patterns further stress elephant populations.

To address these multifaceted challenges, integrated conservation strategies are needed, especially those that include anti-poaching efforts, habitat protection, conflict mitigation measures and adaptation strategies to mitigate climate impacts on both elephants and their ecosystems.

TM: What is your take on trophy hunting in Tanzania and its impact on cross-border population of elephants, especially iconic ‘super tuskers’ from Kenya, where the sport is banned?

JN: It’s an unfortunate situation. The trophy hunting licenses by Tanzania make our work very difficult. We will, however, continue pleading with the government of Tanzania to start recognising the scientific value of ‘super tuskers’, which can’t be equated to the $20,000 license. Besides posing a threat to direct and indirect tourism jobs for many Kenyans, trophy hunting of ‘super tuskers’ threatens research work. Wealthy trophy hunters, especially from the US, target the very iconic and largest super tuskers whose genetics and scientific value interest us conservation scientists and researchers.

Tanzanian authorities should help us in enforcing international conventions for migratory species and trade in endangered species, which protect these cross-border populations of endangered elephants. The two governments must work together and implement a harmonised conservation plan and clear regulations prohibiting trophy hunting at least 40-50 kilometres near the Kenyan border.

The regulations must be strictly implemented because there is a growing trend where the current moratorium is not being adhered to by licensed trophy hunters in Tanzania, who have killed at least five giant and iconic cross-border elephants from Kenya in the last two years alone.



TM: What do you think of the new UK Ivory Act implemented in 2022 to curb illegal ivory trade and aid conservation efforts?



JN: It’s a great move and the conservation and research worlds welcome it. ENC welcomes it because it has been consequential in slowing down the illegal trade, especially online ivory trade, particularly within the UK. The trade, which unfortunately goes beyond elephant tusks and also includes teeth of hippos and warthogs, is a global threat and affects the efforts of conservationists worldwide. It has some of the best and strictest regulations, which countries that have a trophy hunting menace, particularly in Africa, can borrow and localise to help save the endangered species population.

TM: How are you preparing for your walk from Kenya to Ethiopia?

JN: I always dedicate considerable time to meticulously plan for my walks, which are exhaustive in terms of preparation, fundraising and the actual walking effort. Typically, I spend 3-4 months preparing and another 3-4 months walking and engaging with communities. But despite the challenges, I find immense fulfillment in these journeys because each region I traverse presents unique experiences.

The support I get from communities, corporations, and governments is crucial, and often, they join me on these symbolic walks to raise awareness and funds for elephant conservation.

When it comes to route selection and logistics, they tend to be influenced by various factors. And I receive significant assistance from local communities and organisations, notably the KWS.

TM: How about community and stakeholder engagements?

JN: Well, I work closely with local communities, wildlife experts and government agencies to foster alliances, raise awareness about conservation issues and rally support for our shared cause. In my campaign and upcoming walk to Ethiopia, I advocate for the restoration of degraded habitats, mitigation of climate change impacts, resolution of human-wildlife conflicts, implementation of sustainable wildlife management practices and engagement with conservation experts. These efforts are aimed at enhancing biodiversity conservation and promoting the sustainable use of natural resources, ensuring a harmonious coexistence between humans and wildlife.

TM: What is the anticipated impact of the walk on elephant conservation efforts?

JN: I welcome all to join me, KWS and others at the flag off ceremony at KWS headquarters on July 29, 9.30am, as we embark on a 90 days epic walk across Mt Kenya’s Laikipia, Samburu, Marsabit counties before crossing to Old Abbysinia in Ethiopia. I anticipate some considerable impact from the upcoming walk on elephant conservation efforts, similar to previous experiences on both regional and global level. For instance, following my 31-day walk from Boston to DC in 2013, authorities in the USA responded by destroying 6 tonnes of ivory.

In 2016, I played a role in uniting East African governments on elephant policy and advocating for stricter penalties for wildlife violations in Kenya. I believe these examples demonstrate the tangible outcomes that such initiatives can achieve in bolstering conservation measures and protecting elephant populations.