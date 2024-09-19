Lithium mining in Zimbabwe: a story of loss for one community

The families said they were unaware that the Mines and Minerals Act allowed them to take the matter to the administrative court, so they accepted what the company paid. Graves were also exhumed to make way for the mine, causing emotional distress, particularly for parents who had buried children :

“Burying a child once is a burden no parent should bear, but to bury them again — to unearth the memories and relive the pain— is a heartache beyond measure.”