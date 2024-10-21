Locked out of rights: Gender disparity in Tanzania’s land laws leaves women vulnerable

Across Tanzania — and much of Africa — the lack of spousal co-ownership documentation is a significant problem. Women, particularly widows, often struggle to secure their land rights. A recent World Bank report, Land Policies for Resilient and Equitable Growth in Africa, highlighted the vast gender disparities in land rights. Less than 5 per cent of agricultural land and just 25 per cent of urban land across Africa are formally documented, with men holding a staggering 70 per cent of all titles.