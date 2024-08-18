Maasai situation in Tanzania reminiscent of ‘Bantustans’ and ‘Pass Laws’ in Apartheid South Africa, claims activist as community blocks key highway

The Maasai, indigenous people of the Ngorongoro Crater in northern Tanzania, are being treated in a way similar to how black people were racially pigeonholed into ‘Bantustans’ in Apartheid-Era South Africa, an activist has told Down To Earth on a day the community blocked a key highway.

“It may not be white against black as in Apartheid South Africa. But we feel like we are living in a Bantustan,” Joseph Olesangay, a lawyer and human right activist, told DTE.

The Maasai community took to the Ngorongoro-Serengeti highway at 8 am local time on August 18 to demonstrate and demand the respect of their fundamental rights, a statement by Maasai International Solidarity Alliance (MISA), an international alliance standing in solidarity with the Maasai of the Ngorongoro Conservation Area and Loliondo, noted.

“We are not blocking this highway out of choice. We are doing it out of necessity,” the statement quoted one participant as saying.

“For too long, our voices have been ignored, and our rights have been trampled,” said another demonstrator. This is our last resort to draw attention to our plight and demand the respect and dignity we deserve,” another demonstrator was quoted as saying.

Fortress Conservation

There has been tension in the Maasai homeland since the past four years.

On June 8, 2022, dozens of police personnel arrived to evict Maasai tribespeople in Loliondo district in order to make way for a game reserve for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) royal family. Two days of violence followed.

The Ngorongoro Crater, like the world-famous Serengeti National Park, teems with wildlife which east Africa is famous for.

Serengeti, Ngorongoro and Loliondo have been the ancestral homelands of the semi-pastoralist Maasai, who were displaced when the National Park came up in 1951.