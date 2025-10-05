Namibia wildfires burn one-third of Etosha National Park; wildlife affected

Wildfires in Namibia have destroyed about a third of the Etosha National Park, one of Africa’s largest tourist destinations.

The blazes, which began around a week ago on September 22, 2025, originated specifically in the southwestern part of the park.

Officials report the ecological damage is extensive, estimating that approximately 34 per cent of Etosha’s area has burned, equal to nearly 7,700 square kilometres.

The fires have also extended beyond the park into communal areas in the Omusati and Oshana Regions, the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism said.

The Namibian government has deployed more than 500 soldiers to help.