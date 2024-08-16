Red colobus are Africa’s most endangered monkeys – protecting them will also safeguard forests

Making red colobus a high conservation priority has already proven to be a successful strategy for conserving African tropical forests. The protection of Zanzibar red colobus , for example, was a key impetus in the creation of Zanzibar’s only national park, Jozani–Chwaka Bay and the Kidikotundu–Nongwe–Vundwe Reserve. Both of these areas protect large areas of indigenous forest on the island.

The forests in which red colobus live also support the livelihoods and health of millions of indigenous and local human populations in Africa. This is why conserving the red colobus needs to happen in partnership with forest-dependent communities. In Nigeria’s Niger Delta, for example, a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed by a local community to establish a red colobus community conservation area.

In the Sambel Kunda area in The Gambia, international scientists work with communities to support red colobus monitoring, forest restoration, and conservation education. This community-led project protects one of the largest remaining populations of Temminck’s red colobus.

What needs to be done?

The IUCN Red Colobus Conservation Action Plan is the first of its kind for any group of African monkeys. It recommends these actions to conserve the red colobus and preserve Africa’s tropical forests:

grant proper international and national legal protections for all red colobus species

conduct forest surveys to improve people’s understanding of where red colobus live and what they need from the environment to survive

invest in and expand protected area networks

support local communities to move away from unsustainable forest harvesting and take up more active roles in preserving their forests and endangered species

improve links between conservation and public health by strengthening access to family health services and implementing measures to prevent potential zoonotic disease transmission between monkeys and humans.

invest in local and global education and outreach programs focused on red colobus and their habitats.

We also formed a Red Colobus Working Group to guide the plan’s implementation and promote collaboration with other conservation initiatives. We’ve founded the Red Colobus Conservation Network to connect people interested in red colobus conservation.

Since the action plan’s publication in 2021, over US$500,000 has been directed to projects aimed at conserving red colobus and their habitats. But much more is needed. We conservatively estimate that a modest US$20 million is required over a five year period for strategies to prevent red colobus extinctions and preserve African tropical forests.