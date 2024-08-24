Role of medical diagnostics laboratories key to controlling AMR in Africa: Nqobile Ndlovu

Mekonnen Teshome (MT): What is the role of laboratories in controlling AMR?

Nqobile Ndlovu (NN): The ASLM understands that AMR has become a global problem and is included among the top 10 public health challenges in Africa.

Therefore, AMR must be understood first through testing and diagnostics of the pathogens that cause the disease.

We apply laboratory techniques and technologies to determine whether a pathogen is sensitive (or not) to a medicine and can be treated (or not) with available medicines.

With laboratory diagnostics and laboratory services, we thus provide evidence vital to control AMR.

MT: What are the activities undertaken by ASLM to help laboratories achieve these objectives?

NN: Our society is making efforts to ensure that African countries have adequate number of medical laboratories.

The laboratories have to provide data and build the evidence that can inform policies that are needed to control AMR.

We need to make sure that we are strengthening the laboratory networks in the continent so that they have the capacity to actually detect AMR genes and find out whether they can be treated or not. We also need to train the workforce so that they understand how to respond to AMR at programme level.

We envision realising a healthy Africa through access to quality laboratory services and diagnostics.

MT: What are the challenges faced by African medical laboratories in the fight against AMR?

NN: When it comes to challenges, first and foremost we do not have enough laboratories with the capacity to effectively test. This is a major problem related to capacity in Africa.

Recently, we managed to do a survey in 14 countries and the data tells us that only around 1.3 per cent of the laboratories have the capacity to test. Therefore, having information on AMR in Africa is the biggest challenge at the moment.

Having the right number of laboratories doing AMR testing and managing data is another challenge.

A question presents itself: Is the information generated by us actually being used?

We can test, have the information in the laboratories, on the shelf and in the computers. But the information is not being used to inform decision-making and policies.