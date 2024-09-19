Solar mini-grid transforms lives of Zimbabweans in rural areas

“I came here to see my family and when I found out that there was electricity I decided to stay back and do carpentry,” he told Down To Earth (DTE).

This part of Zimbabwe is secluded and challenging to travel because of poor and unpaved roads.

Hakwata is not connected to the country’s main grid and is cut off from vital services like the internet and mobile network.

Mahlathini uses the profit from making furniture and selling them to fellow villagers to look after his family.

“I pay fees, buy clothes and feed my children using proceeds from this business,” he said.

Mahlathini said it is better than being far away from home. “Of course, I earned more in South Africa. But the challenge is it is too far from home. I would miss home and my family. Now I am with them full-time."

The solar-powered system has 416 solar panels and three inverters. Nearly 80 houses have been connected and there are street lights along the road that leads to the business centre.

More than 12,000 people who are benefiting from this solar mini-grid consume 108kW of power. There is an excess of 92kW.

The lithium batteries have a lifespan of 15 years, according to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which installed the solar system in partnership with the government using funding from the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).