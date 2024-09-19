Solar mini-grid transforms lives of Zimbabweans in rural areas

Isaiah Mlambo Mahlathini still recalls the day he came back from South Africa in 2023 only to discover his village was powered with renewable energy in Chipinge, southeastern Zimbabwe.
The Hakwata community that he left in darkness in 2010 looking for greener pastures in neighbouring South Africa was bustling with activity as a result of a 200 kilowatt (kW) solar mini-grid, providing uninterrupted power to households, a business centre, schools and a clinic.
The 55-year-old father of three decided to stay and focus on his carpentry business at the business centre near the border between Zimbabwe and Mozambique.
“I came here to see my family and when I found out that there was electricity I decided to stay back and do carpentry,” he told Down To Earth (DTE).
This part of Zimbabwe is secluded and challenging to travel because of poor and unpaved roads.
Hakwata is not connected to the country’s main grid and is cut off from vital services like the internet and mobile network.
Mahlathini uses the profit from making furniture and selling them to fellow villagers to look after his family.
“I pay fees, buy clothes and feed my children using proceeds from this business,” he said.
Mahlathini said it is better than being far away from home. “Of course, I earned more in South Africa. But the challenge is it is too far from home. I would miss home and my family. Now I am with them full-time."
The solar-powered system has 416 solar panels and three inverters. Nearly 80 houses have been connected and there are street lights along the road that leads to the business centre.
More than 12,000 people who are benefiting from this solar mini-grid consume 108kW of power. There is an excess of 92kW.
The lithium batteries have a lifespan of 15 years, according to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which installed the solar system in partnership with the government using funding from the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).
UNDP resident representative, Ayodele Odusola, said the solar mini-grid project was a development in action and a transformation.
“You can see the distance from Checheche to here. It shows that it is quite far. And therefore, people in here to be experiencing the amenities that I have been experiencing at the centre, shows development has come to this community,” he told reporters in Chipinge, referring to Checheche, a growth point 32 kilometres away from this community. “To me, it is an achievement that is bringing development to the people.”
Those connected to the main grid are enduring load shedding episodes lasting more than 12 hours across the country due to drought-inflicted low water levels in Lake Kariba, the country’s biggest power generation station.
Mahlathini is training five people in carpentry and he plans to recruit more next year, empowering them with skills.
About 248 youths have been trained in vocational skills, including carpentry and welding in the Hakwata community.
Moses Hakwata ventured into welding using the same electricity in May, along with nine others from his community.
Though the market is still a challenge, he earns a living from selling different steel-made products like window frames, scotch carts and door frames they sell to the villagers. “We hope the market improves soon,” Hakwata told DTE.
Earlier, they relied on generators. But fuel is expensive in Zimbabwe and this would drive up the cost of the business, given steel prices are already high.
“Another option we had was to go and make our products in Checheche. But the transport cost of bringing the products here is relatively high. The products would be so expensive that it would no longer be affordable for many,” Hakwata said, holding an angle grinder.
Joseph Magadze, Manicaland provincial manager for Rural Electrification Agency, a parastatal mandated to electrify rural areas, said such a project should be upscaled to other parts of the country. “We also have other places in the province that are still lagging in terms of access to electricity,” he said. “The government does not have enough funds."
A similar project by UNDP is also in other districts across Zimbabwe. In Hurungwe, about 270 kilometres from the capital Harare, a 120kW solar mini-grid has been constructed.
Villagers in the Hakatwa community pay a small fee to access electricity. The money is channelled towards the maintenance of the solar power system, according to UNDP.
Mahlathini is looking for small grants to boost his business. “In the next few months, I should be able to make furniture and supply to our neighbours in Mozambique,” he said.