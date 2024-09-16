State of Africa’s Environment 2024: How is water at the centre of Africa’s overall development?

Access to water is a fundamental human right. But for many, it is still a luxury. Africa’s average basic drinking water service is 71 per cent, which means 3 out of every 10 people don’t have access to basic drinking water.

Water is not just about individual health. It has a larger implication on a nations' wellbeing, rate of migration, state of conflict and economical health.

The theme of the 2024 edition of The State of Africa’s Environment is water. The report makes a compelling case for putting water at the centre of Africa’s overall development.

So, let’s look at some important facts and figures regarding water in Africa, as highlighted in our latest State of Environment report.