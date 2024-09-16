State of Africa’s Environment: Water poverty grips the youngest urban continent

First, the demand for water is going to increase like never before. According to the World Bank estimates, “The increase in water demand in Africa between 2005 and 2030 is projected to be 283 per cent—three times higher than almost any other region. A significant portion of this new demand (an estimated 92 billion cubic meters or 20 per cent) will come from the municipal and domestic sectors, and competition with other water-using sectors, most notably agriculture (which accounts for 72 per cent of this increase), will increase dramatically.”