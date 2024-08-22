Tanzanian schools embrace green classrooms with climate-smart lessons

Tanzanian public schools are embracing climate-smart practices such as rainwater harvesting, gardening and sustainable energy to address environmental challenges and educate a new generation of environmentally conscious leaders.

At Hekima Primary School in Dar es Salaam, a maze of vertical gardens immediately catches the eye. Rows of green vegetables hang from neatly arranged plastic containers. These gardens not only nourish the students but also symbolise the increasing role of public schools in climate change adaptation, fostering a culture of environmental stewardship.

“We use rainwater harvesting techniques to collect water and use it to grow these vegetables,” said 12-year-old Fatuma Abdul, a standard seven student. Abdul, like her classmates, is learning transferable skills that will help her adapt to a changing environment in the bustling city

Schools like Hekima have adopted the Urban Nexus approach, a forward-thinking strategy designed to maximise the use of water, energy and food resources. Supported by ICLEI – Local Governments for Sustainability and the German Development Cooperation Agency (GTZ), the initiative provided tools to capture and store rainwater, now used to irrigate the gardens through an efficient drip system.

Hekima School employs a range of innovations, including clean cooking stoves powered by biogas, rainwater harvesting systems and solar panels to generate energy. The integrated biogas systems have significantly reduced the use of firewood and charcoal. The by-product of biogas, known as slurry, is used to fertilise vegetables, reducing the need for chemical fertilisers.

“We no longer use firewood. Biogas has made all the difference,” said Munga Mtengeti, the headteacher. “We save money, and our students are no longer hungry or thirsty, so they are healthier and learn more effectively.”

The combination of urban farming, waste management and energy efficiency at Hekima is setting new standards for other educational institutions, demonstrating how local resources can be harnessed to boost productivity and enhance the quality of life. Students like Abdul are already applying these lessons at home. “I taught my mother to grow vegetables in our small backyard,” she said. “Now, we don’t need to buy them and can save money.”

The Urban Nexus approach, which is aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals for quality education, clean water, and sustainable cities, has become a model for other schools in Tanzania.

At Uzuri Primary School in the densely populated Tandale slum, the end of lessons does not mark the end of learning. Students tend to their vegetable gardens, which have become vital to their daily meals. “I love vegetables; they’re delicious and make our meals better,” said Amina Yusufu, a standard six student.

Not long ago, Yusufu and her classmates grappled with water scarcity. They spent hours walking along dusty streets in search of water instead of attending classes. “The borehole we had only gave us salty water,” recalls Zamda, another student. “We couldn’t drink it, so we used it to clean the toilets.”

The water crisis at Uzuri was a daily struggle, forcing many students to miss school. “We lost many bright children because they couldn’t cope with the lack of water,” said Elizabeth Nambaje, a science teacher at Uzuri.

“Thankfully, our students are now more confident and spend more time in class.”

Inspiring the community

The impact of the Urban Nexus extends beyond schools; it has become a beacon of hope for city dwellers in informal settlements. “We are working to ensure more schools adopt this concept to effectively reduce deforestation,” said Shedrack Maximilian, head of Solid Waste and Environmental Sanitation at Kinondoni Municipal Council.

For Dar es Salaam, a city grappling with water shortages, poor waste management and high unemployment, the Urban Nexus approach has improved students’ lives and inspired local communities. “With a bit of creativity and the right support, we can make a significant difference,” said Mtengeti.

The initiative is also helping students like Abdul and Yusufu dream big. “I want to be a teacher one day and I’ll teach my students how to grow their own food, just like we do here,” said Abdul.

At Igalula Primary School in Tanzania's western Kigoma region, a group of students has formed a club blending health, environment and education to create a sustainable future.

The club aims to nurture a new generation of environmentally conscious leaders by promoting a healthy environment. “When we started, the students didn’t fully understand the connection between their health and the environment,” said teacher Daniel Maega. “But now, they are teaching their families about sustainable practices.”

The garden not only teaches students about environmental stewardship and health but also equips them with entrepreneurial skills. “They work hard to grow vegetables, which we sell to the community. We earn about 300,000 Tanzanian shillings each month,” Maega said.

“Before joining, I didn’t realise how much the environment affects our health,” said Lilian Masawe, a standard six student. “Now, I understand how planting trees and vegetables can improve our well-being.”

In a world facing mounting environmental challenges, the efforts of these young Tanzanians offer hope and pave the way for a healthier, more sustainable future.

“If we protect our environment now, we will have a better life tomorrow,” said Abdul. “It’s up to us to make that difference.”