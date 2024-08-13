Uganda’s sole landfill collapses, 23 dead as rescue missions continue

At least 23 people have lost their lives following a devastating landslide at the Kiteezi landfill, the sole waste disposal site for the Ugandan capital, Kampala. The disaster was triggered by weeks of torrential rain and rescue teams are still searching through mounds of garbage for survivors, according to local reports.

At least four children have been reported dead so far, according to news website BBC.com. While the death toll is grim, there is hope that more survivors may be found amidst the rubble. Fourteen people were rescued, said a statement by Kampala Capital City Authority issued August 10, 2024.

The 36-acre landfill, serving a city of approximately four million people, collapsed early on August 10, 2024, burying homes and livelihoods beneath tonnes of waste. Emergency responders have been working to recover bodies and provide aid to those affected.

Kampala Mayor Erias Lukwago was quoted by AFP news agency as saying it was “a disaster [that] was bound to happen”, and that “many, many more could be still buried”.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the environmental and public safety risks posed by the landfill, which has been operating at capacity for years.

Ugandan President Yoweri K Museveni extended his condolences to the families affected in a series of posts on X , formerly known as Twitter. However, Museveni questioned why people were allowed to live near such a hazardous site and ordered an investigation into the matter and directed the relocation of households in the danger zone.

The UPDF Special Forces are assisting in the rescue efforts and financial aid has been provided to the affected families, the president stated while urging Ugandans to avoid settling in dangerous areas like wetlands and riverbanks.