What did the Tsavo lions shot by John Henry Patterson eat besides humans? New study sheds light, with a few surprises

The lions’ dentition could also have caused them to turn on humans. In 2017, Vanderbilt University came out with a research that blamed the lions’ dental problems for their hunting people.

“The Tsavo lion that did the most man eating, as established through chemical analysis of the lions’ bones and fur in a previous study, had severe dental disease. It had a root-tip abscess in one of its canines—a painful infection at the root of the tooth that would have made normal hunting impossible,” the study said.

The present study

In the 1990s, Thomas Gnoske, a co-author of the study, had found that thousands of broken and compacted hairs had accumulated in exposed cavities in the lions’ damaged teeth during their lifetimes.

In the new study, Gnoske and other scientists conducted an analysis of four individual hairs and three clumps of hairs extracted from the lions’ teeth.

The other scientists included Ogeto Mwebi, senior research scientist at the National Museums of Kenya; Nduhiu Gitahi, a researcher at the University of Nairobi; University of Illinois postdoctoral researcher Alida de Flamingh and anthropology professor Ripan S Malhi, also from the same University.

What they ate

The results of the analysis of hair DNA revealed that the Tsavo lions also ate giraffe, oryx, waterbuck, wildebeest, and plains zebra, besides humans. Interestingly, the giraffe eaten by the lions belong to the Masai (Giraffa tippelskirchi tippelskirchi) subspecies typically found in southeast Kenya, which are now endangered.