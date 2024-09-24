World Gorilla Day 2024: Did Hanno the Navigator actually see the great ape on his voyage in the 5th century BCE?

September 24 is World Gorilla Day. It is a day dedicated to the gorilla, our closest relative on Earth next only to the chimpanzee. World Gorilla Day is an opportunity for everyone to celebrate these amazing animals and to take actions to protect them, as per the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals.

For a long time, the gorilla has had an ‘image problem’ at least in the Western World. A lot of credit for this goes to Merian C Cooper’s 1933 movie King Kong. While the movie showed the gorilla as a fierce beast, in reality the species is among the most peaceable, much like its cousin the bonobo or the gracile chimpanzee.

The word gorilla was given by Thomas Staughton Savage, a US missionary stationed in Liberia, and naturalist Jeffries Wyman in 1847.

Liberia was born of an effort to settle former African American and Afro-Caribbean slaves as well as free-born black people in the Western Hemisphere back in West Africa, from where their ancestors had forcibly been taken to the New World. But the motives were far from altruistic or noble. It was feared that the growing population of free blacks would incite insurrections among slaves.

Savage acquired the skull and bones of what is known to science today as the Western Gorilla while he was in Liberia. These, he described in 1847 in Notice of the external character and habits of Troglodytes Gorilla, a new species of orang from the Gaboon river: