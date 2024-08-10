World Lion Day 2024: They may be on their way out, but captive leonine farming facilities in rural South Africa continue to engage in shocking practices, new report reveals

Approximately 80 per cent of lion hunting in South Africa is thought to occur in the North West and Free State Provinces.

External field researchers conducted face-to-face interviews with anonymous sources from two closed-access lion facilities located in the North West Province between August and October 2022.

The sources were employed at the facilities to transport and collect lions and tigers for trophy hunting and to skin and prepare the bones of hunted animals.

The researchers found that the skin, paws and skull of captive lions killed in ‘trophy hunts’ were kept as trophies by the hunters. The lions’ bones were cleaned and prepared for “Asian bone buyers”.

This is in direct contravention of the 2019 South African High Court decision that lion bone export quotas were unlawful and constitutionally invalid due to insufficient consideration of the welfare of captive-bred lions.

“In some cases, entire lion carcasses were reportedly left intact and were packed into cardboard boxes ready for shipment and for “Asian bone buyers to collect”. This was reportedly done to certify authenticity (that it was a lion carcass) and ensure tracking devices had not been inserted into the bones,” the study read.

It also noted that corruption amongst wildlife enforcement officials and a lack of resources and proper record-keeping makes it difficult for authorities to manage the industry and ensure facilities comply with the law.

For instance, the two facilities profiled in the research used various tools and tactics, such as security cameras, patrols and messaging apps to avoid detection during inspections, the sources told the researchers.

Other shocking details emerged from the interviews.

The lions were shot in enclosures measuring less that a hectare (illegal due to non-compliance with provincial regulations which stipulate a required minimum area of 1,000 ha).

Some lions transported from breeding to hunting facilities were drugged and hunted within an hour of release, which would be in violation of the provincial legal minimum release period of 96 hours.

Moreover, the hunting of sedated lions is illegal in South Africa as it is in contravention of the country’s Threatened or Protected Species (TOPS) Regulations of 2007.

The captive lions at the facilities were denied clean water and enclosures, which had inadequate fencing; they received minimal veterinary treatment, lack of enrichment or shelter and were often deliberately starved during the season when they were not many trophy hunters visiting. This was done to save costs.

Workers in the premises of the facilities reportedly earned minimum wages, had limited subsistence allowances, and did not wear protective gear when slaughtering and preparing the bodies of hunted animals.

These workers are also threatened with dire consequences if they speak out about everything going on at the facilities.