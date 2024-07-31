World Ranger Day 2024: ‘Rhino Man’ details dangers faced by these wildlife protectors at every instant

As the globe marks World Ranger Day on July 31, a recently released documentary in South Africa highlights the dangers that rangers face every second of their job, trying to protect precious wildlife from poachers, hunters and traffickers.

Rhino Man, directed by John Jurko, was released on July 26 in memory on Anton Mzimba, a South African ranger who lost his life on that day, while on duty.

Mzimba was brutally murdered in his own home and in front of his family. His wife was injured in the attack, but all of his children escaped safely.

Three suspects, believed to be hired killers, are being searched for by South African police.

“We’re releasing this film on July 26th in honor of our close friend and legendary ranger, the late Anton Mzimba of the Timbavati Private Nature Reserve. It’s been 2 years since we lost him, and we’re proud to celebrate his life and legacy with this release,” the movie’s official Facebook handle posted on July 26.

The documentary follows Mzimba, the head ranger of the Timbavati Private Nature Reserve, as he and his team battle to protect rhinos. Mzimba faces long deployments away from family, dangerous working conditions, and constant threats to his life.

The movie also follows Ruben de Kock, a well-known trainer, as he and his wife, Marianne, struggle to take a group of 41 candidates through a rigorous ranger selection at the Southern African Wildlife College.

“It’s a race to inspire the next generation to care for the rhinos and the natural world, before poachers and habitat loss wipe out one species after another. Greed, desperation, and violence are met with an even stronger set of forces. Those of love, dedication, and a willingness to make the ultimate sacrifice for a better future,” the movie’s website offers tantalising bits of its central plot.

Jurko has told People magazine that he hopes the film will raise more awareness about the dangerous lives that wildlife rangers lead.

“For us, rangers are the unsung heroes in many ways. People go out on game drives and don’t realise there is this other group out there protecting the reserves and wildlife,” he added.

The Timbavati Private Nature Reserve is near the world-famous Kruger National Park in South Africa which has seen a rise in rhino poaching and a decrease in numbers lately.