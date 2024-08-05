Agritourism can rescue farming communities from losses by diversifying incomes

The agitation of farmers in the European Union (EU) nations amidst the ‘green policy’ initiatives of the government has ignited multifaceted issues. Among other reasons, the farming community is opposed to the proposal of the government regarding allocating four per cent of their land share for non-operative means to increase the tree cover or the forested area.

At a time when disruptions of the global supply chain, market inefficiencies, low price realisation are all persisting, the European farmers have been met with yet another roadblock.

However, this roadblock could very well be a blessing in disguise.

Dedicating spaces for tree cover can also enable the farmers to diversify their incomes by making the farms tourism-friendly.

This developing ‘agro-tourism’ industry in the developed nations has the potential to trickle down to the developing nations in the times to come.

The development of agriculture must be strengthened, and diversification is one of the ways out. Another important aspect is its divergence with the tourism sector in the form of the well known concept of agri-tourism.

The global agritourism industry is gradually gaining ground with its present size of approximately $65.6 billion. According to the estimates of the International Market Analysis Research and Consulting Services (IMARC), it will reach $176 billion by 2032.

Shining examples

These trends are also backed up by policy initiatives such as the Irish government announced $3.06 million to promote 19 local agro-food tourism projects.

Belgian farmers have also started welcoming visitors to their farms after the closure of the Russian market and surprisingly the dividends are quite high.

The case of economic development by linking agriculture can also be strengthened with the example of Bhutan-a carbon neutral country.

A country rich with natural resources, however, is still struggling with economic development as agriculture and tourism were the two strongest pillars which were hit during the pandemic.

For agricultural revival, ongoing policy transformation with organic packages still has a long way to go and it calls for alternatives like agritourism.

The tourism policy is already aligned with high quality low volume philosophy which got its roots after reopening with the Sustainable Development Fee (SDF).

As per the data, about 75 per cent of visitors in Bhutan in 2020 were Indian. Bhutan is concerned with modest footfall of visitors and as compared to 300,000 tourists annually during pre-Covid times, now they are happy to host a mere 85,000.

To integrate these pillars of economic development, it is important to realise the sustainable way ahead.

Agritourism cannot happen with visitors staying in the luxury hotels so the concept of homestays needs grooming in Bhutan, and they can cultivate sustainable linkages with northeastern India to provide tourists longer stay with more experiences and opening the borders with selective filtration.

Bhutan’s policy of high-quality low volume tourism can be complemented with the Destination Social Responsibility (DSR) principles, creating psychometric indicators to assess the preferences and choices of the visitors from a certain destination before their entry with concession rates.

Further, farmers must explore opportunities for vertical integration while encouraging value added products rather than relying on the single activity package.

It is very practical in the case of Bhutan who has a niche basket of products and the country is still in the process of drafting regulations for Geographical Indications (GIs), Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) among others.

The aim of Bhutan to secure markets must be validated with product distinction and it can be possible with developing sustainable policies on ‘One district One Product’ (ODOP), GI based recognition and thereby visitors will also be fascinated with customised agritourism packages.

Agritourism looks promising and revival of agriculture must be associated with this upcoming farming model for strengthening the agrarian community for both developed and developing nations.

Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth