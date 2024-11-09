$1.3 trillion hidden cost of India’s agri-food systems, mainly driven by unhealthy diets: FAO Report

India’s total hidden costs of agrifood systems were around $1.3 trillion annually, largely driven by unhealthy dietary patterns and dietary risks associated with non-communicable diseases, found the State of Food and Agriculture 2024 report by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

These dietary risks stemming from high consumption of processed foods and additives and low consumption of plant whole foods and beneficial fatty acids form over 73 per cent of the total hidden costs of agrifood systems in India, showed the report released on November 8, 2024.

The dietary patterns are linked to alarming non-communicable diseases (NCD), such as heart disease, stroke and diabetes, far exceeding the costs related to environmental degradation and social inequalities.

“In traditional agrifood systems of India, healthier diets and avoiding a western-style diet trajectory of overconsumption of sugars, salt and processed foods account for roughly two-thirds of the avoided health and environmental hidden costs,” it pointed out.

The State of Food and Agriculture report analysed the quantified hidden costs for 153 countries, covering 99 per cent of the world’s population.

A hidden cost associated with food production, consumption, and distribution, as per the report was defined as any cost to an individual or society that is not reflected in the market price of a product or a service.

Thus, overconsumption of processed foods and additives in India had a hidden cost of $128 billion (at 2020 purchasing power parity), while low consumption of plant whole food and fruits and beneficial fatty acids had a combined hidden cost of $846 billion annually.

In examining health impacts, the report identified 13 dietary risk factors. These included insufficient intake of whole grains, fruits and vegetables; excessive sodium consumption; and high intake of red and processed meats, with notable differences across various agrifood systems.

The other major contributors to hidden costs included social costs like poverty among agrifood workers (driven by distributional failures in agrifood systems, leading to low productivity and wages), environmental costs like emission of greenhouse gases (GHG) along the entire food value chain from food and fertiliser production and energy use and nitrogen emissions at primary production level (ammonia and nitrogen oxide emissions to air, nitrogen runoff and leaching) and from sewerage.

Health hidden costs by dietary pattern (in $million, 2020 purchasing power parity)

Dietary risks associated with non-communicable diseases