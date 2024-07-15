AI to the rescue: Cutting-edge tech to help cotton farmers fight pink bollworm

Take Singh as an example. “Using conventional traps, I never learned the exact timing of the attacks, which hour of the day the crop is most vulnerable to PBW attack, or the number of pests. It was difficult to manually monitor the crop every day. For example, suppose we go to the field and check the crop every three days and do not find any infestation and then we do not go for another two days, thinking the crop is fine, but when we return on the sixth day, we discover that the majority of the crop has vanished,” the farmer said.