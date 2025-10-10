Climate mayhem in Marathwada: Maharashtra’s Rs 31,628 crore relief promise masks deeper policy failures, say farmers

The Maharashtra government’s relief package announced recently for farmers hit by recent floods — hailed as the largest in the state’s history — has drawn sharp criticism from farmer unions, who say revised crop insurance rules have stripped away critical protections and left many cultivators uncovered.

The state government on October 7, 2025 announced a compensation package worth Rs 31,628 crore for farmers affected by the devastating floods that hit large parts of the state between August and September.

The floods, which struck even the traditionally drought-prone regions, damaged farmland across 29 of Maharashtra’s 36 districts — an estimated 6.8 million hectares. Nearly 60,000 hectares of agricultural land were completely washed away, along with the topsoil.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the relief package as the “historic and highest” disbursal of compensation in the state’s history. Of the total amount, Rs 17,675 crore will go towards crop compensation.

Under the scheme, farmers practising rain-fed agriculture will receive Rs 18,500 per hectare, while horticulture farmers will get Rs 32,500 per hectare. Those who have completely lost cultivable land will be provided Rs 47,000 per hectare, plus an additional Rs 3.5 lakh through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) for restoration work.

The package also includes assistance for soil erosion, medical treatment of the injured, ex-gratia payments to the next of kin of the deceased and compensation for damage to houses, shops and cattle sheds.

However, farmer groups said the announcement masks serious flaws. This financial aid comes in the same year that the state government revised the norms for farmers that were earlier registered under the central scheme Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) — a move they claim strips away critical protections.