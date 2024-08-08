Cost of farming: One MSP, One Nation unfit for diverse India, says T N Prakash Kammardi

The ongoing protests over legalising the Minimum Support Price (MSP) have brought attention to the challenge of determining a fair price for farmers’ produce.

While the government currently provides MSP for 23 crops, the remuneration is not enough to make farming profitable.

Agriculture and market experts suggest that the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices must rethink how it measures the cost of agricultural produce in order to ensure a fair price to farmers without worsening the already rising food inflation. They also emphasise the need to align MSP with the country's macroeconomic goals and climate variations.

T N Prakash Kammardi, former chairperson, Karnataka Agricultural Prices Commission, told Down To Earth (DTE) that ‘One MSP, One Nation’ is unfit for a country as diverse as India. Below is a summary of what he told DTE: