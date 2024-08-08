Agriculture

Cost of farming: One MSP, One Nation unfit for diverse India, says T N Prakash Kammardi

Agricultural practices vary significantly across agro-ecological regions and holding categories
"Establishing a state-specific decentralised MSP mechanism that guarantees a profit margin of at least 50% over cost is imperative"
T N Prakash Kammardi

The ongoing protests over legalising the Minimum Support Price (MSP) have brought attention to the challenge of determining a fair price for farmers’ produce.

While the government currently provides MSP for 23 crops, the remuneration is not enough to make farming profitable.

Agriculture and market experts suggest that the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices must rethink how it measures the cost of agricultural produce in order to ensure a fair price to farmers without worsening the already rising food inflation. They also emphasise the need to align MSP with the country's macroeconomic goals and climate variations.

T N Prakash Kammardi, former chairperson, Karnataka Agricultural Prices Commission, told Down To Earth (DTE) that ‘One MSP, One Nation’ is unfit for a country as diverse as India. Below is a summary of what he told DTE:

Discrepancies between CACP Projections and State Recommendations of Yield, Cost of Cultivation and MSP for Paddy during 2023-24
(MSP =2183, A2+FL=1455)
  CACP Projections  Diff.  b/w CACP and State
States Yield Cost A2+FL  Profit / Loss Yield cost MSP
(Qtls/Ha) (Rs/Qtl)  (%) (%) (%) (%)
1 Andhra Predesh 63 1150 90 5 -21 -30
2 Bihar    29 1279 71 -23 -19 -30
3 Chhattisgarh     42 1257 74 6 6 -22
4 Jharkhand     27 1559 40 -12 76 7
5 Karnataka     53 1341 63 -29 -14 -29
6 Kerala 41 1804 21 32 -18 -39
7 Madya Pradesh    40 1578 38 -4 43 2
8 Maharashtra     23 2839 -23 -15 -4 -52
9 Punjab     70 864 153 10 -30 -32
10 Tamil Nadu      47 1498 46 0 -17 -5
11 Telangana      56 1493 46 14 -40 -57
12 Uttar Pradesh     37 1445 51 1 14 -23
13 West Bengal    42 1766 24 -2 -7 -13
Average  44 1529 53 -1 -2 -25
ST. Deviation 14
CF. of Variation (%) 31
Source: Price Policy for Kharif Season 2023-24, Commission for Costs and Prices, GoI

This was first published in the 1-15 August, 2024 print edition of Down To Earth

Farming
Minimum Support Price
One MSP, One Nation
