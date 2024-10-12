DTE Ground Report: Human-induced climate change threatens Nagpur Oranges; can this heritage be saved?

Nagpur, the main city of Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region, is known as the ‘Orange City’ for its famed production of high-quality mandarin oranges. Often referred to as ‘Nagpur oranges’, these fruits are prized for their sweetness, vibrant colour, and juiciness, making them a crucial export commodity for the region. However, behind the sweet success of Nagpur’s orange industry lies a complex web of challenges that threaten the livelihoods of thousands of farmers.

In recent years, several factors, ranging from environmental changes to financial and logistical difficulties, have adversely impacted the sustainability of orange cultivation in the region.

Farmers, who rely heavily on this crop for their income, are grappling with a multitude of issues that put their production and profits at risk.

Climate change checks in

Today, Vidarbha’s orange farmers face a new enemy: climate change. Temperatures are soaring to dangerous levels, particularly during the summer months.

These high temperatures place enormous stress on orange trees, affecting their growth, flowering, and fruit-bearing abilities.

Heatwaves, especially when they coincide with crucial stages of fruit development, can cause ‘fruit drop’, where the oranges fall prematurely before ripening. In some cases, prolonged exposure to extreme heat can lead to the complete loss of crops, a devastating outcome for farmers whose income depends on a successful harvest.

“The long-term implications of rising temperatures on citrus farming are alarming, as it may ultimately reduce the viability of the region as a hub for orange production,” Gopal Suryabhanji Bhakte, a consultant and influencer for the orange growers told Down To Earth (DTE).

He manages 850 WhatsApp groups in Marathi and Hindi for different regions of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, giving them experiential inputs and deciphering research findings for the farmers.

Like high temperatures and heatwaves, cloudy skies, unexpected rains, and irregular seasons affect the timing of flowering and fruiting. Extreme weather events like sudden heavy rainfall cause soil erosion, waterlogging, and nutrient leaching.

This weakens orange trees, which thrive in warm, tropical climates. The trees become more vulnerable to pests, increasing the farmers’ need for expensive chemical treatments that add to their financial burden.

Pests, diseases & seeds

The rise in temperatures and erratic weather conditions have also led to an increase in pest infestations and diseases.

Citrus crops are sensitive to both excessive rainfall and drought, making them more susceptible to diseases such as ‘root rot’ and ‘mildew’, which can destroy entire orchards.

New pests, such as the Citrus psylla (Diaphorina citri), have become a major threat to orange crops. This pest spreads a bacterial disease called ‘citrus greening’ (Huanglongbing, or HLB), which causes the fruit to become misshapen, bitter, and unmarketable.