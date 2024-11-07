Farmers in Maharashtra are adopting integrated farming practices for better profits

Livestock production and farming are intrinsically linked, with each playing a crucial role in providing food, income, organic fertiliser, household energy and driving rural economies.

The synergy between livestock and agriculture can significantly boost productivity and sustainability, as demonstrated by the experiences of innovative farmers in Maharashtra.

One such example is Champatraoji Sahare, a farmer from Pachod village in Wardha district, who has successfully integrated livestock with diverse cropping systems, transforming his one-acre farm into a model of efficiency and resilience.

He cultivates multiple crops including sorghum, pearl millet, green gram, black gram, and field beans, alongside vegetables such as lady finger, cluster beans, bitter gourd, and bottle gourd.

Additionally, he rears three indigenous cows for dairy production, four bullocks for farm operations and 10 native poultry birds. Through these efforts, Champatraoji has significantly reduced his input costs while increasing his income.

Earnings from livestock and farming

Champatraoji’s livestock provides a stable income throughout the year. He earns Rs 72,000 annually from milk, with production costs totaling Rs 37,500, resulting in a net profit of Rs 34,500. The compost produced from his livestock is valued at Rs 10,000, which he uses to enhance soil fertility, thus minimising dependence on chemical fertilisers.

On the crop production front, his one-acre farm yields 5 quintals of soybean, sold at Rs 4,600 per quintal, generating Rs 23,000 in revenue. In addition, he harvests smaller quantities of green gram (10 kg), black gram (12 kg), and sesame (8 kg), as well as various vegetables, primarily for household consumption. The total value of these crops used for household purposes is estimated at Rs 5,314, while Champatraoji saves Rs 8,000 by not having to purchase vegetables from the market.

During the Kharif season, his farming activities brought in Rs 37,914, against an expenditure of Rs 16,000, yielding a net profit of Rs 21,914. When combined with his income from milk production, his total earnings for the season reached Rs 34,500, representing a substantial increase in income—Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000—from just one acre of land.

Moreover, his diversified farm provided green and dry fodder valued at over Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively, reducing feed costs and ensuring animal health.

Environmental and social impact

Champatraoji’s integrated approach has had a ripple effect on other farmers in his village. Several neighbouring farmers have adopted the same practices, encouraged by Champatraoji’s success in reducing cultivation costs and enhancing productivity. Furthermore, his farming methods have contributed to food security for his household, ensuring access to chemical-free pulses, vegetables, and oilseeds, while providing necessary fodder for his livestock.

The use of bullocks for farm operations has cut cultivation costs by approximately Rs 10,000 per acre per season. By preparing organic inputs such as jeevamrutha and beejamrit from cow dung and urine, he has created a self-sustaining farming system that requires minimal external inputs.

JIVA project

Champatraoji's efforts are supported by the JIVA project, an initiative of NABARD, which promotes agroecological transformation in existing watershed and wadi projects. Named after the Sanskrit word for ‘living beings’, JIVA aligns with the Food and Agricultural Organization's framework on agroecology, emphasising diversified and climate-resilient farming systems that integrate crops, livestock, and trees.

“The JIVA project has proven highly effective in enhancing farmer resilience and sustainability. Champatraoji exemplifies how diversified farming can improve livelihoods by reducing input costs, increasing income, and fostering rural economic growth,” said Sushant Patil, District Development Manager at NABARD. He added that farmers like Champatraoji illustrate the critical role of livestock in achieving economic and environmental sustainability in rural communities.

Champatraoji’s story is a testament to the potential of integrated farming. By switching to organic methods and eliminating the need for chemical fertilisers and insecticides, he has reduced costs and created a self-sufficient farming system. His success serves as a model for other farmers in Maharashtra, showcasing the benefits of merging traditional practices with modern sustainable approaches.

Moving towards sustainable farming

With support from Dharamitra, a non-profit organisation with over 25 years of experience in sustainable agriculture, the JIVA project in Maharashtra has facilitated this transformation. Dharamitra has conducted baseline surveys and training programs, encouraging farmers to adopt mixed cropping systems that enhance biodiversity, improve soil health, and ensure food and fodder sufficiency.

“We have promoted alternative models for making farming sustainable, eco-friendly and economically viable,” said Dr. Tarak Kate, Chairman, Dharamitra. The adoption of mixed cropping has significantly reduced the risk of crop damage, providing greater resilience in the face of climate change. Farmers, who once relied on mono-cropping, have now returned to cultivating a variety of crops, once practised 20 years ago. This shift has not only enhanced nutritional security but also improved soil health.

Additionally, the increase in beneficial insects, such as ladybirds and praying mantises, has contributed to controlling harmful pests like aphids and thrips, further supporting sustainable agricultural practices.

Aniket Likhar is a Wardha-based development professional. He works as a Regional Coordinator for Watershed Support Services and Activities Network (WASSAN) in Maharashtra. WASSAN is the Resource Support Agency for the JIVA Project.

Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth.

