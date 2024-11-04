GM policy must be farmer centric

“GM policies need deep, democratic processes”

KAVITHA KURUGANTI ALLIANCE FOR SUSTAINABLE & HOLISTIC AGRICULTURE

After nearly two decades of hearing public interest petitions (PILs) on the issue, the Supreme Court on July 23 ordered the Union government to develop a national policy on GM crops. The bench emphasised the need for a national policy on GM technology, instructing that it be developed through consultations with key stakeholders.

Farmers’ organisations have written to the Union government, demanding a consultative process similar to the one undertaken by the UPA government in 2010 regarding the commercialisation of Bt brinjal. They are also calling for a biosafety policy, rather than a promotional policy for GM crops, insisting that socio-economic considerations must also be included. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has constituted a panel of scientific experts to study the global scenario and draft a policy. However, no details have been reported in the media, raising concerns that the apex court’s orders may already be getting violated.

The issue of GM in India’s food systems has been examined by high-level committees in the past, all of which adopted consultative processes. In May 2004, the Task Force on the Application of Agricultural Biotechnology recommended that “the bottom line of our national agricultural biotechnology policy should be the economic well being of farm families, food security of the nation, health security of the consumer, protection of the environment, and the security of our national and international trade in farm commodities”.

In August 2012, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture concluded, among other things, that there was a need for an overarching legislation on biosafety. Currently, India lacks a statute on biosafety, with the regulatory framework governed by subordinate legislation in the form of rules. The committee recommended an encompassing umbrella legislation on biosafety, which is focused on ensuring the biosafety, biodiversity, human and livestock health, environmental protection and which specifically describes the extent to which biotechnology fits in the scheme of things without compromising the safety of any of the elements above.

Another Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, and Forests, in its August 2017 report, recommended that no GM crop should be introduced unless its impact on the environment and human health is scientifically assessed. This should be done with consideration of long-term effects. The report also recommended restructuring (the current) regulatory framework for an unbiased assessment.

It is important to note that, over the past 20 years, many states have taken scientific stances on GM crops, often in consultation with their state agricultural universities, agriculture commissions or state biodiversity boards. Some states have opposed GM crops on a case-by-case basis, while others have adopted blanket policies against their environmental release, including field trials. Opposition to GM food crops remains strong in most states, as both agriculture and health fall under state jurisdiction according to India’s Constitution.

Given this context, the only prudent course of action for the Union government is to follow the Supreme Court’s orders and conduct widespread democratic consultations.