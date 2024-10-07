How India can reap the benefits of geographical identification: A relook at post-registration framework

India’s Geographical Indications (GI) Registration Act of 1999 was a landmark move to protect and promote the unique products from various regions of the country. Over the past decades, the GI Act has successfully registered 643 products covering various categories such as handicrafts, agricultural products, foodstuffs and manufactured goods.

Despite the rich diversity and agro-geographical advantages inherent in Indian products, the total number of GI registrations in India remained significantly lower compared to countries like China and several European Union nations.

A critical aspect of GI registration, often overlooked, is the post-registration framework concerning authorised users. These are individuals or entities recognised as the legitimate producers or sellers of the GI-tagged products. Proper management and mapping of authorised users is essential to ensure the benefits of GI registration are effectively realised and that the integrity of these products is maintained.



Currently, there are 29,624 authorised users (AU) of the 643 registered GI products in India. The agricultural category, which has 200 registered products, dominates and accounts for 50 per cent of these registrations.

In contrast, the handicraft category, with 342 registered items, has only 44 per cent of the total number of authorised users. This disparity highlights a critical gap in the effective utilisation of GI registrations across different categories.

The GI Rules were amended in August 2020, introducing a significant change: It is no longer mandatory for an applicant to file a joint application with the registered proprietor to gain GI authorised user status. This amendment has led to a substantial increase in the number of authorised users — from 6,935 before the amendment to 22,689, thereafter taking the total number of AUs to 29,624 as on August 12, 2024.

While this increase is promising, it raises concerns about the clarity and robustness of the framework defining what constitutes a ‘producer’ and whether it is evident through documentary proofs to substantiate their producer status.

The definition of a producer and the process for claiming authorised user status need careful re-evaluation to ensure that they reflect the true nature of GI products and protect the interests of genuine producers. For instance, farmers who receive GI tags for their products may lack knowledge about the GI processes and registration intricacies.

There is also the question of whether time-specific modifications in production processes / techniques or standards are accounted for in the GI quality testing standards, as seen in countries like Japan.

To address these issues, several measures can be implemented. First, the framework for defining producers should be updated to ensure it accurately reflects the realities of production and marketing. This includes clear criteria for what constitutes an authorised producer and how they can maintain their status.

Second, regular quality checks must be there for status of commodities. Provisions must be also made to incorporate any dynamic change in production process leading to significant quality improvement.

Third, enhanced coordination with local administrations would be the key to move forward. Leveraging the One District One Product scheme to map GI products at the district level can improve the authentication process and ensure better oversight of authorised users.

Fourth, on the trade and marketing front, authorised GI users’ data can be mapped along with the horti-net scheme of APEDA (say for items registered in agricultural domain).

Since the registered users are already acquainted with the marketing front, aligning them with GI, AUs would pave strategic way for trade and commercialisation.

By addressing these concerns and refining the framework for authorised users, India can augment the effectiveness of its post GI registration system. This will not only protect the uniqueness of its products but also support the livelihoods of its producers, ensuring that the benefits of GI registration are equitably distributed and sustained.

Mohit Sharma, faculty, agribusiness, Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University, Pusa.

Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth.