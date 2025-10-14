How one Chamba farmer’s leap of faith led to an oyster mushroom revolution in Himachal Pradesh

In the remote yet scenic Rodi village of the Bhadram area in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district—an Aspirational District identified by the Government of India—one farmer’s determination has sparked a wave of transformation. Lekh Raj, once a smallholder facing challenges with traditional crops such as maize and wheat, has emerged as a symbol of resilience and innovation by successfully adopting oyster mushroom (Dhingri) cultivation, inspiring others in the region to explore similar sustainable livelihood opportunities.

New beginning

Seven years ago, Lekh Raj faced the familiar struggles of many farmers in Chamba—low returns from traditional crops, unpredictable weather, and limited livelihood options. His fortunes began to change when Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Chamba, provided him with training and technical support. Under the guidance of Principal Scientist and Head (Retd.) Rajeev Raina, along with Jaya Chaudhary and Sushil Dhiman, Lekh Raj learned scientific techniques such as spawn production, substrate preparation, and controlled environment management for oyster mushroom cultivation.

Starting modestly with just a few cultivation bags, his first harvest proved successful, boosting his confidence to expand the enterprise. Over the years, he has refined his practices, adopting sustainable methods such as recycling spent substrate as organic manure, which not only lowers input costs but also improves soil health.

Today, Lekh Raj earns Rs 5-6 lakh annually from oyster mushroom cultivation, transforming his livelihood and setting an example for other farmers in the region. His journey highlights how science-driven, innovative approaches can overcome traditional farming challenges, promote sustainable agriculture, and improve economic resilience in hilly areas. By embracing modern techniques and sustainable practices, Lekh Raj has turned a small initiative into a thriving model of rural entrepreneurship, inspiring others to rethink farming possibilities in challenging terrains.

Ripple effect

Lekh Raj’s story is not an isolated one. Inspired by his success, many farmers across Chamba have adopted oyster mushroom cultivation. With support from KVK, mushroom units are now being set up by farmers, rural youth and women’s self-help groups. Poonam Devi, a resident of Kharidu village, has also taken up oyster mushroom cultivation and is successfully earning good returns from her production.

This shift is creating a positive livelihood impact:

• Higher income in less time: Farmers now earn between Rs 2-6 lakh annually with crop cycles as short as 45-60 days.

• Women and youth empowerment: Mushroom cultivation is providing self-employment opportunities, especially to women and unemployed youth.

• Eco-friendly practice: The spent mushroom substrate is enriching soils as organic manure, reducing dependency on chemical fertilisers.

• Nutrition at home: Rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals, mushrooms are also enhancing household nutrition.

• New markets: Farmers are exploring value-added products like dried mushrooms and pickles, creating entrepreneurial opportunities.

• The trend is steadily turning Chamba into a hub of sustainable mushroom production in Himachal Pradesh, reducing migration and strengthening the local economy.

Recognition beyond borders

Lekh Raj’s remarkable efforts have garnered widespread recognition. In 2024, he was honoured at the India Progressive Farmers Awards, organised by the All-India Progressive Farmers Conference in Delhi. The award celebrated him as a shining example of innovation in sustainable farming, showcasing how determination and science-led practices can transform livelihoods. Hailing from an Aspirational District, his journey stands as an inspiring model for other farmers, highlighting the potential of modern, eco-friendly agriculture to bring economic resilience and positive change to hilly regions.