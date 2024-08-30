In the fragrant memory of Kamala Pujari

Pujari not only cultivated these varieties in her own fields but also encouraged thousands of other tribal women to do the same. Soon, Patrapur became known as the village of fragrant rice. The fragrance of this agricultural revolution reached Bharat Ratna MS Swaminathan. However, it was not enough to simply have fragrant rice; there was a need to increase production using modern techniques and to improve the livelihoods of the impoverished tribals in Kalahandi.