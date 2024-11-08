Indian farmers taxed $120 bn via export restrictions in 2023: OECD

Indian farmers were implicitly taxed $120 billion in 2023, the highest among 54 countries, due to export bans, duties or other policies which lower the price of agricultural commodities like rice, to benefit consumers, the latest Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) assessment on agricultural policy and support globally has revealed.

In 2023, the Indian government introduced various export restrictions on commodities like rice, de-oiled rice bran, sugar and onions to keep food prices low for consumers. While this kept domestic prices from rising for the consumers, it also meant that producers’ (farmers) receipts were lower than they would have been had these policies not been in place.

In fact, according to the Agricultural Policy Monitoring and Evaluation 2024 report, which analysed 54 countries, net support to farmers in India has been negative throughout the last two decades but fluctuated markedly.

In 2023, these domestic marketing regulations and trade policy measures drove the overall market price support (MPS) to farmers in negative as budgetary provisions could not offset their price depressing effects.

The positive support, in the form of minimum support price (MSP), budgetary transfers and subsidies, was to the tune of $10 billion. Overall, this led to a negative total market price support of $110 billion.

Between 2021-23, while budgetary transfers corresponded to 8.8 per cent of gross farm receipts, negative MPS came out to be 26.1 per cent of gross farm receipts for different commodities. Overall, this led to negative net support of 15.4 per cent of gross farm receipts.