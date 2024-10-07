Indoor farming techniques like hydroponics are the future of sustainable agriculture: Vivek Raj

VR: Our initial batches of saffron, produced during our test phase, were distributed to a select group of clients and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. These small-scale trials allowed us to refine our growing processes and ensure the quality of our saffron meets, if not exceeds, traditional standards. We are now scaling up operations, with plans to develop and expand our saffron production over the next two years to meet global demand. Full commercial operations are slated to begin by late 2025, targeting both local and international markets.