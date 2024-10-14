No boost to farmer income

In the livestock segment (the working paper examined dairy, egg and poultry meat), the estimate is that 70 per cent and 75 per cent of what a consumer pays goes back to the dairy and egg farmers, respectively. In the case of poultry meat, the estimate is 56 per cent. In the tomato-onion-potato segment of vegetables, farmers get 33 per cent, 36 per cent and

37 per cent, respectively, of the consumers’ buying price. And in the pulses segment, 75 per cent of the consumer’s buying price for gram goes back to farmers, 70 per cent of the price of moong and 65 per cent of the buying price of tur. So, in two significant segments, poultry meat and vegetables, farmers are not getting a decent share of the consumers’ spending.

Most of the time, what they get does not even cover their production costs. But these two segments have witnessed significant demand from consumers, and thus farmers have shifted to poultry and vegetable farming. These segments are also reporting high rises in price in recent times. To put it another way, in a trade where the farmers get less than the market price to begin with, any price rise will not result in an income increase. One of the RBI working papers quotes a few recent observations, “In the flush season, farmers are often seen discarding their crops or resorting to distress sale when prices drop way below their production costs. On the other hand, in the lean season, consumers face higher price pressures. This boom-and-bust cycle of top (tomato-onion-potato) is due to the inefficient marketing system and lack of well-integrated value chains with a widening gap between what farmers receive and what consumers pay.”